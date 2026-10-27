Q2 Results Live: L&T, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel, Cipla, SBI Life, Bajaj Auto, Indus Towers, Waaree Energies In Focus
From infrastructure and autos to pharma and financials, more than 50 companies will announce Q2 results today, keeping investors on their toes.
A packed earnings day awaits Dalal Street as companies including Larsen & Toubro, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel, Cipla, Bajaj Auto, SBI Life Insurance, Indus Towers, Waaree Energies, Mazagon Dock, AWL Agri Business and United Breweries are set to announce their September quarter results. Investors will track revenue growth, margin trends, management commentary and sector-specific outlooks across infrastructure, auto, pharma, metals, insurance and consumer businesses.
Q2 Results Live: What To Expect From Cipla This Q2?
In Infographics:
Q2 Results Live: OneSource Specialty Pharma Profit Surges Multifold
OneSource Specialty Pharma (Q2, Consolidated YoY)
- Net profit at Rs 57.5 crore versus Rs 10.5 crore.
- Revenue up 37.4% to Rs 516 crore versus Rs 376 crore.
- Ebitda up 53.3% to Rs 163 crore versus Rs 106 crore.
- Margin at 31.6% versus 28.3%.
Introduction
Hello corporate cutlets!
I hope you are ready for another jam packed and exciting day on the D-street with household names like Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, Cipla, L&T and more than 50 others scheduled to release their financial performance for the second quarter of FY27; I know I am... so stay tuned!
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