Subhas Chandra Bose's Grandnephew Demands Removal Of Prabhas' Fauzi Teaser, Says 'Mixing Fiction With History Is A Crime'

Prabhas' upcoming film Fauzi has come under scrutiny after Chandra Kumar Bose, grandnephew of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, objected to its teaser. Released on October 23, the teaser features a fictional conversation between Netaji and Adolf Hitler, prompting Bose to raise concerns over the portrayal of the historical figure.

Calling the portrayal a distortion of history, Chandra Kumar Bose has urged director Hanu Raghavapudi and the makers to take down the teaser and release a revised version.

Titled ‘File No 25', the teaser was released on Prabhas' 47th birthday. Set against the backdrop of India's freedom struggle, the video introduces the actor as a rebel soldier fighting British rule.

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However, its depiction of historical figures in a fictional setting has drawn criticism, with Netaji's grandnephew raising concerns over the mixing of fiction and history.

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‘Mixing Fiction With History Is A Crime': Chandra Kumar Bose

The controversy started after socio-political leader Suparno Satpathy shared the teaser on X, questioning the decision to mix fictional characters with historical figures.

Calling for the teaser to be taken down, Satpathy wrote, “Dear @hanurpudi Garu, describing in one word this teaser is ‘goosebumps' ... Mixing fiction with history isn't a good idea … Nevertheless, best wishes are for the release on 19 Mar ‘2027 Netaji Zindabad!! Jai Hind!! … SS.”

Chandra Kumar Bose later reposted Satpathy's remarks on X, supporting his demand for a new teaser. He expressed stronger objections to mixing fiction with historical events and called on the filmmakers to ensure that the portrayal does not distort history.

He wrote, “Mixing fiction with history is a crime. I hope @hanurpudi and his team @FauziTheMovie / @MythriOfficial pull down this teaser, put out a new one and make sure that history is not distorted. Hope #Prabhas too gets to read this.”

He also tagged Prabhas in his post, adding, “Hope #Prabhas too gets to read this.”

What Happens In Fauzi Teaser?

Set in the pre-Independence era, the 2-minute-and-31-second teaser references a historic meeting between Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Adolf Hitler in Berlin during World War II in 1942.

During the fictional exchange, Hitler makes a disparaging remark about Indians, while Bose responds by referring to a mysterious Indian spy (played by Prabhas).

The teaser then shifts to Prabhas, a rebel willing to go to any lengths to protect his motherland from the British Empire. Packed with blazing guns, intense action sequences and glimpses of his character's rebellious nature, the teaser introduces him as “India's biggest rebel soldier”, wanted since 1932.

About The Film

Helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Fauzi is said to be a period action drama set against the backdrop of India's struggle for independence. The film, packed with patriotism, rebellion and intense confrontations, stars Imanvi Esmail as the female lead opposite Prabhas. The cast also includes Mithun Chakraborty, Sajjad Delafrooz, Anupam Kher and Jaya Prada in key roles.

Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar and Bhushan Kumar are producing the film under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers, with T-Series Films presenting the project.

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Mark your calendars! Fauzi is slated to hit the big screens on March 19, 2027 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Bengali.

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