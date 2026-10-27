"It’s Not Lucky": Ektaa Kapoor On Why She Can’t Name The Next Season 'Naagin 8’

Ektaa Kapoor's supernatural television franchise Naagin has enjoyed immense popularity over the years, with six successful seasons and a seventh instalment that recently concluded. Now, the television producer is preparing for another chapter in the fantasy drama. However, she has revealed that the upcoming season might not be called Naagin 8, citing astrology as the reason.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Ektaa shared that while the next season is in the works, she cannot use the number eight in its title. She also asked fans to suggest alternative names for the upcoming instalment.

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“The question is that Naagin 8 is happening, but I can't call it Naagin 8 na,” she said.

Explaining her reason, Ektaa added, “It is not lucky.”

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Since the Naagin franchise itself has been lucky for her, the producer began exploring other possibilities for the title. She wondered whether the upcoming season could be called Naagin 7.9 or Naagin 7 2.0.

Seemingly unconvinced by these options, Ektaa suggested skipping a season number altogether and moving directly to Naagin 9.

“Maybe Naagin 9 straight away, like we are doing Broken this time for Siddharth, no season 4, straight 5,” she said. Ektaa concluded by inviting fans to share their suggestions for the upcoming season.

When Will The New Season Release?

While fans await an official announcement of the next instalment, Ektaa hinted in April 2026 that the Naagin franchise would return in 2027. She also indicated that shorter seasons were being considered to allow the show to return more frequently.

However, the makers have yet to announce the upcoming season's official title, premiere date, cast or filming schedule.

All About Naagin

The first season of Naagin premiered in 2015, featuring Mouni Roy and Arjun Bijlani in lead roles. The supernatural drama revolves around Ichchhadhari Naagins, or shape-shifting female serpents, who take human form to protect the sacred Naagmani and seek revenge against those who harm them or their loved ones.

Following the success of the first season, Naagin returned with its second instalment, starring Mouni Roy in a double role alongside Karanvir Bohra and Adaa Khan. The third season featured Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri and Anita Hassanandani.

The fourth instalment, titled Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, aired from 2019 to 2020 and starred Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria and Jasmin Bhasin. Season five, which ran from 2020 to 2021, featured Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal.

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Naagin 6, starring Tejasswi Prakash, became one of the most successful and longest-running seasons of Naagin. The last season of Ekta Kapoor's popular supernatural show, Naagin 7, featured Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. It premiered on December 27, 2025, and concluded on June 14, 2026.

With another season on the horizon, fans are now waiting to see what Ektaa Kapoor eventually name the next chapter of the popular supernatural franchise.

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