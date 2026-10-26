Cyclone Arnab: Flight Cancellations, Train Disruptions And Travel Advisories

Cyclone Arnab is disrupting rail operations across Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, with Indian Railways cancelling more than 60 train services and modifying the operations of other trains as a precautionary measure ahead of the storm's expected landfall on October 28.

The India Meteorological Department has forecasted that Arnab, pronounced as Ornab, will cross the Andhra Pradesh-Yanam coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam during the morning, bringing sustained winds of 115-125 kmph and gusts reaching 140 kmph.

In a statement, South Coast Railway (SCoR) said several passenger services had been cancelled, short-terminated or short-originated to protect passengers as the cyclone approaches the eastern coast.

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Cyclone Arnab: Which Trains Have Been Cancelled?

The cancellations cover passenger, intercity and express services operating across Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Machilipatnam, Narasapur, Rajahmundry, Kakinada Port and several other destinations.

Among the affected long-distance services are the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Night Express (18515), cancelled for departures from October 29 to November 4, and the Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Night Express (18516), also cancelled over the same period.

The Visakhapatnam-Koraput Passenger (58538) will remain cancelled for departures from October 27 to October 30, while the Koraput-Visakhapatnam Passenger (58537) has been cancelled from October 28 to October 31.

The Visakhapatnam-Koraput Intercity Express (18512), scheduled to depart on October 30, and its return service, the Koraput-Visakhapatnam Intercity Express (18511), scheduled for October 31, have also been cancelled.

The Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Passenger (58501) and Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Passenger (58502) will not operate on the specified dates between October 27 and October 30.

Numerous short-distance services connecting Vijayawada with Machilipatnam, Narasapur, Bhimavaram Junction, Rajahmundry and Guntur Junction have also been cancelled for October 27 and 28.

Services linking Kakinada Port and Visakhapatnam, as well as routes towards Repalle, Tenali and Nidadavolu, are among those affected.

Passengers should check individual train numbers and departure dates through official railway channels, as the cancellation schedule varies by service.

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Trains Diverted, Short-Terminated

The Hirakhand Express (18447), travelling from Bhubaneswar to Jagdalpur, will be short-terminated at Rayagada for departures from October 27 to October 30. Its return service, the Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express (18448), will originate from Rayagada instead of Koraput between October 28 and October 31.

South Coast Railway has established round-the-clock control rooms and station help desks, with arrangements for refunds, food, backup power and medical assistance. Emergency response teams have also been readied.

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Flight Cancellations And Travel Advisories

Although, there has been no official confirmation about any flight been cancelled, However, travellers flying through Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar and other airports serving affected regions should reconfirm their flights directly with airlines before leaving for the airport.

Odisha has issued red alerts for Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri for October 28. Fisherfolk have been advised to remain ashore, while Andhra Pradesh authorities have restricted fishing and access to selected tourist locations in six districts.

West Bengal is forecast to receive heavy rain from October 28 to 30, with a landslide warning for Darjeeling.

Cyclone warning signals have also been raised at nine ports in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Passengers should monitor official IMD, railway, airport and state disaster-management updates, avoid unnecessary travel in vulnerable coastal areas and check their booking status before departure.

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