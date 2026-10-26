Paytm Q2 Results: Profit Clocked For 6th Straight Quarter, Revenue Tops Rs 2,600 Crore

One97 Communications Ltd.'s (Paytm's parent company) net profit for the second quarter of financial year 2027, saw a 2.7% sequential rise to Rs 226 crore, compared to Rs 220 crore in the preceding quarter. The revenue was up 8.2% to Rs 2,468 crore quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), compared to Rs 2,448 crore. The Ebitda (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was up 33% to Rs 270 crore QoQ, compared to Rs 203 crore. The Ebitda margin up 190 basis points at 10.2% compared to 8.3% in the preceding quarter.

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Paytm Q2 Result Highlights (QoQ)

Net Profit up 2.7% at Rs 226 crore versus Rs 220 crore.

Revenue up 8.2% at Rs 2,648 crore versus Rs 2,448 crore.

EBITDA up 33.0% at Rs 270 crore versus Rs 203 crore.

EBITDA Margin up 190 Bps at 10.2% versus 8.3%.

Board approved investments of Rs 500 crore in arm Paytm Cloud Tech and Rs 500 crore in Singapore arm.

Sees payment processing margin expanding by 2.5 Bps post-implementation of UPI MDR, with outcomes expected to stabilise over 2-3 quarters.

The firm approved investments of Rs 500 crore in arm Paytm Cloud Tech and Rs 500 crore in Singapore arm. Sees payment processing margin expanding by 2.5 bps post-implementation of UPI Merchant Discount Rate (MDR), with outcomes expected to stabilise over two to three quarters.

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Paytm Share Price Movement

Shares of One97 Ltd. saw a 2.39% uptick to settle at Rs 1,654.70 at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.68% uptick in the NSE Nifty 50.

As of Oct. 26 2026, One97 Communications Ltd share price is Rs 1,654.70. The stock opened at Rs 1,609.50, compared to its previous close of Rs 1,616.10. During today's trading session, One97 Communications Ltd share price moved in the range of Rs 1,582.40 to Rs 1,662.40.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 930.60 and a high of Rs 1,855.50. On the performance front, One97 Communications Ltd share price is up 28.57% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalisation of One97 Communications Ltd is Rs 78,186.71 crore.

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