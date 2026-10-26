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Q2 Results Today LIVE: Paytm, Tata Consumer, ITC Hotels, REC, Others To Declare Quarterly Earnings

Q2 Results Today LIVE: Paytm, Tata Consumer Products, ITC Hotels, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, REC, Mankind Pharma, Sunteck Realty, Ather Energy, Eris Lifesciences, Nazara Technologies, among other will announce Q2 results today.

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Q2 Results Today LIVE: Paytm, Tata Consumer, ITC Hotels, REC, Others To Declare Quarterly Earnings
Q2 Results Today LIVE: A total of 98 companies are set to announce their Q2 results today.
26 minutes ago

Q2 Results Today LIVE: A total of 98 companies are set to announce their Q2 results today. These include key names such as One 97 Communications, the parent company of fintech major Paytm, Tata Consumer Products, ITC Hotels, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, REC, Mankind Pharma, Sunteck Realty, Ather Energy, Eris Lifesciences and Nazara Technologies.

Additionally, Aditya Birla Real Estate, Brigade Hotel Ventures, Acevector, Aegis Logistics, Aequs, Astec Lifesciences, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank and WeWork India Management will also release their earnings for the second quarter of FY27 today.

Stay tuned to this segment for live updates on Q2 results today.

Oct 26, 2026 11:26 (IST)
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Q2 Results Today LIVE: Aditya Birla Real Estate, Acevector, Aegis Logistics, Sona BLW, Others To Also Declare Earnings

Aditya Birla Real Estate, Brigade Hotel Ventures, Acevector, Aegis Logistics, Aequs, Astec Lifesciences, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank and WeWork India Management will also release their earnings for the second quarter of FY27 today.

Oct 26, 2026 11:25 (IST)
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Q2 Results Today LIVE: Around 98 Companies To Announce Q2 Results Today

A total of 98 companies are set to announce their Q2 results today. These include key names such as One 97 Communications, the parent company of fintech major Paytm, Tata Consumer Products, ITC Hotels, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, REC, Mankind Pharma, Sunteck Realty, Ather Energy, Eris Lifesciences and Nazara Technologies.

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