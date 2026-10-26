Q2 Results Today LIVE: Paytm, Tata Consumer, ITC Hotels, REC, Others To Declare Quarterly Earnings

Q2 Results Today LIVE: A total of 98 companies are set to announce their Q2 results today. These include key names such as One 97 Communications, the parent company of fintech major Paytm, Tata Consumer Products, ITC Hotels, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, REC, Mankind Pharma, Sunteck Realty, Ather Energy, Eris Lifesciences and Nazara Technologies.

Additionally, Aditya Birla Real Estate, Brigade Hotel Ventures, Acevector, Aegis Logistics, Aequs, Astec Lifesciences, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank and WeWork India Management will also release their earnings for the second quarter of FY27 today.

Stay tuned to this segment for live updates on Q2 results today.