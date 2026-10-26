PSG vs Lyon Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Ligue 1 Match On TV, Online?

Paris Saint-Germain will take on Olympique Lyonnais in Ligue 1 on Monday, October 26, in a crucial clash between two of the leading teams in the French top flight.

The match was originally scheduled for Sunday, October 25, but was moved to Monday after police ordered it to be postponed. The match will be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

Both teams will be looking to strengthen their position near the top of the Ligue 1 standings. Lyon enter the contest ahead of PSG on goal difference, while the defending champions will aim to continue their strong run in the league.

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PSG have won their last four Ligue 1 matches, while Lyon have suffered just one defeat in their first seven league games. The hosts will look to make the most of home advantage, but Lyon will be confident after beating them at the Parc des Princes in their last meeting.

PSG vs Lyon: Kickoff Time

The PSG vs Lyon Ligue 1 match will be played from 1 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Tuesday, October 27.

PSG vs Lyon: Venue

The PSG vs Lyon Ligue 1 match will be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

PSG vs Lyon: Recent Form

PSG: W-W-W-W-W

Lyon: L-W-W-L-W

PSG vs Lyon: Head-to-Head

Matches Played: 42

PSG: 28

Lyon: 08

Draw: 06

PSG vs Lyon: Predicted Lineup

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The PSG vs Lyon Ligue 1 match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network channels.

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How To Watch Live Streaming?

The PSG vs Lyon Ligue 1 match will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.

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