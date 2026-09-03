PSG's Top Five Signings By Market Value: Ferran Torres To Mika Godts — Check Summer 2026 Transfers

Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain strengthened their squad during the 2026 summer transfer window, adding attacking quality, experience and young talent.

The French champions made several notable additions as they look to build on their European success and maintain their dominance at home.

Here are the club's five biggest signings for the 2026-2027 season and onwards.

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1. Maghnes Akliouche (€50 Million)

Maghnes Akliouche became PSG's biggest signing of the summer after joining from AS Monaco for a reported €50 million.

The France international is a versatile attacking midfielder who spent nine years at Monaco, progressing through the club's academy before establishing himself in the first team.

PSG have signed the 24-year-old on a contract until 2031 as Luis Enrique looks to add further creativity and attacking options to his squad.

2. Ferran Torres (€50 Million)

Ferran Torres joined PSG from Barcelona for a deal of €50 million, as reported by goal.com. The Spain international arrives with extensive experience at the highest level, having previously played for Valencia, Manchester City and Barcelona, while also winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Spain.

Torres scored the only goal in Spain's 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina in the World Cup final, securing his country's second World Cup title.

The 26-year-old forward has signed with PSG until 2031 and adds another versatile attacking option to Luis Enrique's squad.

3. Mika Godts (€55 Million)

Mika Godts moved to PSG from Ajax for a reported €45 million upfront, with the deal potentially rising to €55 million with bonuses.

The Belgium international enjoyed a standout campaign with Ajax, scoring 17 goals and providing 13 assists in the Dutch Eredivisie last season. The 21-year-old winger has signed a contract until 2031 and gives PSG another young, technical option in attack.

4. Lucas Digne (€7-8 Million)

Lucas Digne returned to PSG from Aston Villa for a reported fee in the region of €7-8 million.

The experienced France international has signed a three-year contract and brings considerable top-level experience after spells with Roma, Barcelona, Everton and Aston Villa.

The 33-year-old left-back is expected to provide competition and depth for Nuno Mendes while offering Luis Enrique an experienced option on the left flank.

Digne will also reunite with Luis Enrique, after the latter coached the former at FC Barcelona ten years ago.

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5. Alessandro Longoni (Free Transfer)

Alessandro Longoni joined PSG from AC Milan on a free transfer, signing a contract with the French champions until 2031. The 18-year-old Italian goalkeeper came through Milan's youth system and has represented Italy across multiple youth levels.

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