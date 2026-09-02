Manchester City's Top 5 Signings By Market Value: Enzo Fernandez To Ayyoub Bouaddi — Check Summer Transfers

Premier League giants Manchester City were among the biggest spenders in the 2026 summer transfer window, with new manager Enzo Maresca overseeing a major rebuild.

Here are the club's five biggest signings by reported transfer fee.

1. Enzo Fernández (£125 Million)

Enzo Fernández joined Manchester City from Chelsea for a British record-equalling £125 million on deadline day.

The Argentina midfielder, who previously worked with Maresca at Chelsea, signed a five-year contract as City made him the centrepiece of their summer rebuild.

The move brought an end to a long-running transfer saga, with Fernández having made it clear that he wanted to leave Stamford Bridge for City. Chelsea had initially appeared prepared to keep the midfielder but eventually accepted the record-equalling offer on Tuesday.

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2. Elliot Anderson (£116 Million)

Elliot Anderson joined Manchester City from Nottingham Forest for £116 million, making him the most expensive British player in football history at the time of the transfer.

The deal surpassed the £115 million package Real Madrid agreed with Borussia Dortmund for Jude Bellingham in 2023.

3. Ayyoub Bouaddi (£86 Million)

Manchester City signed 18-year-old Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille in a deal worth up to £86 million, including £81.3 million in guaranteed payments and £4.3 million in add-ons.

The Morocco international became the most expensive teenage signing in Premier League history. Bouaddi has signed a five-year contract, keeping him at City until the summer of 2031.

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4. Iliman Ndiaye (£65 Million)

Iliman Ndiaye joined City from Everton for a reported £65 million, including £60 million up front and £5 million in potential add-ons.

The Senegal forward, who has played at the 2022 and 2026 World Cups, signed a five-year contract with the club.

5. Allan Elias (£34 Million)

Brazilian winger Allan Elias completed a move from Palmeiras for a reported £34 million. The 22-year-old, who came through Palmeiras' academy, has signed a five-year contract with City.

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