Manchester United's Top 5 Signings By Market Value: Carlos Baleba To Youri Tielemans — Check Summer Transfers

Manchester United focused heavily on rebuilding their midfield during the 2026 summer transfer window, bringing in three major additions while also adding depth in other areas.

The club's biggest arrivals came with significant transfer fees, while other moves offered experienced and developmental options to strengthen the squad.

1. Carlos Baleba (£75 Million)

Carlos Baleba became Manchester United's biggest signing of the summer after completing his move from Brighton & Hove Albion in August.

The midfielder had established himself as one of the Premier League's most promising defensive midfielders during his time at Brighton.

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2. Andrey Santos (£50 Million)

The 22-year-old Brazilian midfielder joined from Chelsea for a reported £48 million plus £2 million in add-ons. Manchester United signed him as part of their midfield overhaul.

3. Youri Tielemans (£35 Million)

Youri Tielemans joined Manchester United from Aston Villa for a reported £35 million, becoming the club's third major midfield addition of the summer.

The 29-year-old brings significant Premier League experience to United, having spent eight years playing in England. He signed a five-year contract at Old Trafford and became United's second midfield signing of the summer after Santos.

4. Cristian Orozco (£1 Million)

Manchester United have reportedly reached an agreement worth £1 million for Cristian Orozco, with the club's staff already optimistic that the young defender's market value could rise significantly.

The young centre-back represents a more developmental addition compared with United's three major midfield signings. Orozco joined as part of the club's wider effort to add young talent to its squad, while United's senior recruitment was dominated by the arrivals of Baleba, Santos and Tielemans.

5. Karl Darlow (Free Transfer)

The 35-year-old Wales international Keeper Karl Darlow joined the Red Devils on a free transfer from Leeds United, with 279 career appearances and a first-choice role at Leeds last season

He has joined as a free agent after leaving Leeds United at the end of his contract. The experienced goalkeeper provides additional depth between the posts and returned to the Premier League after his spell with Leeds.

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