India Plans 100 Industrial Parks Under BHAVYA Scheme, Eyes Dedicated US-India Hub: Piyush Goyal

India is looking to set up 100 industrial parks with modern plug-and-play infrastructure across the country under the BHAVYA scheme, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday, suggesting that one of these parks could be dedicated to US-India investments and businesses.

On March 18, the Union Cabinet approved the Rs 33,660-crore Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojna (BHAVYA) scheme for developing 100 plug-and-play industrial parks across the country.

It aims to develop world-class industrial infrastructure, unlock manufacturing potential and drive the country's economic growth.

"I would like to invite certain countries to look at having enclaves (in these parks). Maybe, we should have one of these parks dedicated to a US-India partnership. Maybe, we can have two or three or five parks which will be for auto components only. I can create the plug-and-play infrastructure to suit you directly," he said here at an ACMA (Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India) event.

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He informed that separately, India is developing 20 industrial cities to boost domestic manufacturing.

"Recently, I think Toyota bought some 800 acres in one of the parks coming up in Maharashtra... And now the entire ecosystem is buying huge amounts of land. The large ecosystem of the semiconductor coming up in Dholera, and Sanand in Gujarat," he said.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor was also present at the event.

India-US Trade Pact

Without directly referring to the trade pact, Goyal, in a lighter vein, said India finalised a trade pact with the EU last year, a few months after EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic attended the ACMA summit. "So now you (US Ambassador to India) know why you're here," he quipped.

"But why, Sergio, your presence here becomes special. Last year, we had, on my request, invited Maros Sertovic, the EU Trade Commissioner, around the same time...And soon after this engagement, within a couple of months or three months, we finalised the EU-India trade deal. So now you know why you're here," he said.

The European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security participated as a keynote speaker at the 65th Annual Session of the ACMA held on September 12, 2025. On January 27, 2026, India and the EU announced the conclusion of a trade agreement.

India and the US are negotiating a bilateral trade pact. Though the two countries have finalised the framework for the fist phase of the pact, changes in the tariff landscape in the US have led to further negotiations on the deal.

Goyal will be visiting the US later this month for the G20 trade ministers' meet.

Suggestions To Auto Component Makers

Goyal called upon the industry to transform local businesses into global ones and, in areas where greater supply-chain resilience is required, establish active indigenisation programmes to insulate themselves from future black swan events. The industry should move up the value chain and begin delivering integrated, high-value solutions, including products that are designed, built and supplied to the world at top quality, he said.

Goyal also called for greater focus on safety. He said the industry should not leave safety concerns entirely to the government.

Further, he said that the industry and government needed to make the scrappage of old vehicles a profitable and valuable proposition for new vehicle buyers.

"Scrappage of vehicles is an area where I seek your support. We have to make scrappage of old vehicles a profitable and valuable proposition for new vehicle buyers, and it can only be a shared effort both of government and the private sector.

"We have tried on our side to give some value and incentives. I think industry needs to come forward also and give a fair value when you scrap a vehicle so that we can see a greater market for your new age vehicles," he added.

Goyal said these developments would help the auto component industry become a global player as it moved towards the USD 500-billion industry target.

Addressing the 66th annual session of ACMA, he called upon the auto component industry to transform local businesses into global businesses, expand manufacturing footprints across developed countries, strengthen supply-chain resilience and move up the value chain as India seeks to deepen its integration with global markets.

Goyal said the industry's international trade was nearly USD 50 billion, evenly divided between imports and exports.

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He said business prospers when it looks globally, and imports can also play an important role in the economic progress of a country, while clarifying that this should not be taken as an encouragement to increase imports.

He said five million passenger cars were expected to be sold this year.

The minister pointed out that the steel sector was also growing at a scorching pace and India was importing more steel than it exported because domestic demand is high. He said the auto component industry was contributing significantly to this demand.

Speaking at the session, Trade Commissioner for South Asia and British Deputy High Commissioner for Western India Harjinder Kang said India-Uk trade pact will deepen supply chains and enable joint ventures and partnerships, with automotive component manufacturers gaining tariff-free access to each other's markets.

He highlighted the UK's strengths in advanced engineering, innovation and zero-emission vehicle technologies, including electric motors, batteries, hydrogen solutions, lightweight composites and software-defined vehicle systems.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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