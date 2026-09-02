Sergio Gor Confirms Piyush Goyal's US Visit For G20 Summit Amid Trade Deal Talks

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor confirmed Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will be travelling to the United States for the G20 Trade Ministers' Meeting and to also discuss India-US bilateral trade deal negotiations. Gor said both the countries are working closely together.

NDTV Profit earlier reported that Goyal was set for the US visit at the end of September as India eyes to finalise the trade deal. The G20 meetings will be held later this month.

“It's great to be with my good friend, the Commerce Minister. The United States and India are working very closely together; a lot is happening. The Minister will be travelling for the G20 meetings, just in a few weeks, in the United States. We look forward to having him in the United States,” Gor said.

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#WATCH | Delhi: US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, says, "It's great to be with my good friend, the Commerce Minister. ACMA (Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India) is a fantastic organisation. The United States and India are working very closely together; a lot… pic.twitter.com/GIa9OH5Nag — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2026

Goyal, Greer Talks Could Shape Next Phase Of Trade Deal

Goyal's visit comes at a sensitive point in the India US trade talks, with both sides working to close the remaining gaps in the proposed agreement. The minister is expected to meet US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on the sidelines of the G20 Trade Ministers' meeting.

The discussions are likely to focus on the issues still holding up the deal. India is seeking better access for its exporters in the US, while Washington wants wider access for American goods and services in the Indian market.

The September-end meeting could therefore offer both sides an opportunity to take stock of the negotiations and work towards resolving the remaining differences.

The timing also gives the visit added weight. Gor has said India and the US are working closely to build a trade relationship that is fair, reciprocal and mutually beneficial. He also said the two governments have made real progress on the trade understanding.

The upcoming visit could become an important step in efforts to move the bilateral trade agreement closer to finalisation.

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