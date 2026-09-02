Matthew Perry Docuseries: When, Where To Watch Documentary On Friends Star? Check Release Date

Friends star Matthew Perry's fans will soon be able to watch a docuseries about the beloved actor's life, career and personal struggles on Netflix.

The three-part docuseries, titled The One About Matthew Perry, explores Perry's life, career and personal struggles, including his battle with addiction. Perry, who played Chandler Bing on Friends from 1994 to 2004, died in October 2023 at the age of 54 following an accidental overdose.

The series aims to look beyond Perry's best-known role and explore the person behind the character, while also examining his openness about addiction and the legacy he left through his advocacy.

Who Will Appear In The Series?

Perry's sister, Mia Perry Bowick, is a key voice in the docuseries. A licensed psychotherapist, writer and speaker, she shares previously unheard testimony about her brother.

The series also features some of Perry's lifelong friends and creative collaborators. Netflix has not confirmed whether any of Perry's Friends co-stars will appear.

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What Will The Docuseries Feature?

The series includes unreleased photos and videos from the Perry family's private archive, along with new accounts from people who knew him closely.

According to Netflix, the documentary traces Perry's journey from a rising comedy star to the actor who became beloved worldwide as Chandler Bing, while also exploring his private struggles and his efforts to speak openly about addiction.

Who Directed And Produced It?

The One About Matthew Perry is directed by Emmy winner Mary Robertson and produced by Maxine Productions, a Sony Pictures Television company.

Robertson, Lisa Kalikow, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman serve as executive producers. Lora Moftah is the co-executive producer, while Jessica Call serves as producer.

In an offical release by Netflix, Robertson said the series was created to reveal the person behind Perry's public image through the people who knew and loved him.

When And Where To Watch

The One About Matthew Perry will debut on Netflix on October 27. The three-part series is directed by Emmy winner Mary Robertson.

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