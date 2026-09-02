Would You Pay Rs 48,000 For A Toothbrush? Dyson Thinks AI Can Make It Worth It

Dyson is asking consumers to consider a big question with its latest oral care product: would you pay nearly Rs 48,000 for a toothbrush?

The company's new CameraJet electric toothbrush, priced at $499.99 in the US, combines a built-in camera, artificial intelligence and automated mouthwash delivery in an effort to offer more than conventional electric brushing. Dyson is betting that AI-powered technology can make the premium price worth it.

Dyson CameraJet Uses AI To Target Gaps

The CameraJet's biggest selling point is a camera built into its brush head. According to Dyson, the camera monitors the user's teeth while brushing and works with an AI system to identify gaps between them.

When a gap is detected, the device automatically directs a targeted spray of mouthwash towards the area. Dyson says the system, called Gap Optical Targeting, is designed to help clean spaces that may be difficult to reach through regular brushing.

The technology is central to Dyson's attempt to justify the CameraJet's premium price tag, combining AI and camera technology with everyday oral care.

CameraJet Combines Brushing And Flossing

Dyson says the CameraJet is designed to combine brushing and interdental cleaning in a single routine. Instead of requiring users to rely on a separate water flosser, the toothbrush releases a cone-shaped spray of mouthwash between the teeth.

The device also comes with a brush head designed to clean along the gumline and remove surface stains. The CameraJet has a built-in mouthwash reservoir and can be placed on its charging dock after use, which also refills the reservoir.

For consumers considering whether the technology is worth nearly Rs 48,000, the proposition is that a single device can combine several parts of an oral care routine.

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MyDyson App Tracks Brushing

The toothbrush also connects to the MyDyson app, allowing users to track their brushing progress and receive guidance on areas that may have been missed.

According to Dyson, the camera provides a view of the mouth while brushing, while the app uses this information to provide feedback on brushing coverage and technique. Dyson says images captured by the system are processed on the device or through the MyDyson app and are not stored or shared.

The connected features add another layer to Dyson's pitch: the CameraJet is intended to function not just as an electric toothbrush, but as an AI-assisted oral care device that provides real-time feedback.

Dyson CameraJet Price

The Dyson CameraJet is priced at $499.99 in the US, or roughly Rs 48,000. That puts it far above the price of conventional electric toothbrushes and makes the question of whether its AI and camera technology adds enough value unavoidable.

The product's actual India price, if launched, could differ because of taxes and other costs. Dyson has not announced an India launch date or India pricing for the CameraJet.

The company says the CameraJet has been developed over six years and is part of its effort to bring camera and AI technology to oral care. The product is currently available in the US through Dyson's website.

Whether consumers believe the combination of AI-powered gap detection, a built-in camera, automated mouthwash delivery and app-based feedback is worth nearly Rs 48,000 remains to be seen. But Dyson is clearly betting that technology can turn an everyday toothbrush into a premium gadget.

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