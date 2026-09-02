Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Box Office Collection Day 13: Nivin Pauly-Mamitha Baiju Film Maintains Winning Run

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit continues to draw audiences in its second week as the Malayalam film maintains a notable run since its release.

Day 13 Box Office Collection

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit collected Rs 1.82 crore net so far in India on Day 13. This takes its total India net collection to Rs 95.42 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 111.4 crore so far, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. The final India collection is yet to be reported.

The film was running across 1,670 shows on Day 13 and recorded an overall occupancy of 35%. The Malayalam 2D version recorded 25.63% overall occupancy, with 23.08% in the morning, 28.17% in the afternoon and 41.67% in the evening. The night occupancy figure was not available.

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Box Office Run So Far

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit collected Rs 4.9 crore on Day 1, Rs 7.15 crore on Day 2 and Rs 8.8 crore on Day 3. It earned Rs 6.9 crore on Day 4, Rs 7.9 crore each on Days 5 and 6, and Rs 8.75 crore on Day 7. The film collected Rs 52.3 crore in Week 1, the report stated.

In Week 2, the film earned Rs 9.55 crore on Day 8, Rs 10.2 crore on Day 9, Rs 10.4 crore on Day 10, Rs 6 crore on Day 11 and Rs 5.15 crore on Day 12, it added. On Day 13, the film has collected Rs 1.82 crore so far.

About Bethlehem Kudumba Unit

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is a Malayalam romantic comedy directed by Girish A D. The film is written by Girish A D and Kiran Josey. Nivin Pauly plays Justin Davis, while Mamitha Baiju plays Ashley. The cast also includes Sangeeth Prathap, Suresh Krishna, Roshan Shanavas, Shyam Mohan, Vinay Forrt, Srinda, Bindu Panicker and Meenakshi Raveendran.

The film follows Justin and his family, with his relationship with Ashley being an important part of the story. His younger brother Joel, along with their friends and relatives, also has key roles. The movie brings together romance, family drama and comedy. It was released in theatres on August 21, 2026, during the Onam festive season.

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