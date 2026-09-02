Pine Labs Block Deals: Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Among Nine Others Mop Up Shares Worth Rs 550 Crore

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs are among the nine investors who bought Pine Labs shares worth around Rs 550 in block deals on Wednesday, September 2.

The total shares traded in the deals represent 3.1% of Pine Labs' equity. The transactions were executed at an average price of Rs155 per share, valuing the total deal at around Rs 550 crore.

The shares were purchased by ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Goldman Sachs Investments, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore, Societe Generale, Viridian Asia Opportunities Master Fund, Integrated Core Strategies (Asia), JM Financial Mutual Fund and Norges Bank. Alpha Wave Ventures LLP sold around 35.5 lakh shares of Pine Labs worth around Rs 550 crore.

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ICICI Prudential Life Insurance bought 1.03 crore Pine Labs shares worth around Rs 160 crore.

Goldman Sachs Investments (Mauritius) I Limited purchased around 41.6 lakh shares, making the deal worth around Rs 64.5 crore.

Societe Generale purchased around 45.3 lakh shares, making the deal worth around Rs 70.3 crore.

Edelweiss Mutual Fund bought around 25.8 lakh shares worth around Rs 40 crore.

Viridian Asia Opportunities Master Fund bought around 41.3 lakh shares worth around Rs 64 crore.

Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte. Ltd. purchased around 24.5 lakh shares worth around Rs 38 crore.

JM Financial Mutual Fund bought around 16.1 lakh shares worth around Rs 25 crore.

Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte. purchased around 24.5 lakh shares worth around Rs 38 crore.

Norges Bank bought around 32.2 lakh shares worth around Rs 50 crore.

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