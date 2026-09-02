Bank Strike Alert: Unions Calls For Three-Day Strike In September, Continuous Strike In October

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) and Akhil Bhartiya Bank of Baroda Officer's Sangathan have decided to go on a nationwide strike for three days in September, along with more strikes in October, Bank of Baroda informed the exchanges on Wednesday, September 2.

The filing read, "the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) consisting of seven unions - (AIBEA, AIBOC, NCBE, AIBOA,

BEFI, INBEF, INBOC) and Akhil Bhartiya Bank of Baroda Officer's Sangathan has served notice informing

their decision to go on strike on 11th September 2026, 28th to 30th September 2026 & continuous strike from

26th October 2026."

Bank of Baroda warned that functioning of the branches and offices may get affected, if the strike materialises. The lender further assured that it is taking all the necessary steps for smooth functioning of branches and offices on the day of strike.

The bank, however did not mention any specific reason for the strike. Earlier, news agency PTI reported that the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) will go on a nationwide strike over the delay in implementing five-day banking, differences over the performance-linked incentive scheme, and several other demands.

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The Indian Banks' Association (IBA) had agreed for the proposal of five-day work week as part of the 12th Bipartite Settlement/9th Joint Note signed on March 8, 2024, wherein working hours would be increased by 40 minutes from Monday to Friday.

The proposal was further recommended to the government, but has remained pending for more than two years, the report said citing All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC) general secretary Rupam Roy.

The unions have opposed the government's PLI scheme for bank officers in Scale IV and above, noting that it differs from the understanding reached with the IBA that performance-linked incentive would be linked to the overall performance of individual banks and would be uniform for employees and officers up to Scale VII.

Under the government's scheme, officers in Scale IV and above could receive PLI of up to 365 days of basic pay based on individual performance, while workmen employees and officers up to Scale III would receive a maximum of 15 days' basic pay plus dearness allowance.

Some other demands include, updation and improvement of pension, a uniform dearness allowance formula for all pensioners and an option for employees covered under the National Pension System (NPS) to switch to the old pension scheme (OPS).

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