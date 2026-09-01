ICICI Bank vs HDFC Bank vs Axis Bank: UBS Picks Its Favourite; Sees Private Banks Gaining Share

UBS remains constructive on India's private banks, arguing that years of branch expansion are creating a structural advantage in deposit mobilisation and lending growth. The brokerage maintains its Buy ratings on HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank, with target prices of Rs 1,000, Rs 1,800 and Rs 1,670, respectively.

UBS' preferred pick among the three is ICICI Bank, while it sees an asymmetric upside risk-reward profile for HDFC Bank. The brokerage believes current valuations do not fully capture the structural growth premium enjoyed by leading private lenders.

According to UBS, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank have led branch additions over the past three to four years. The expansion is becoming increasingly important as banks compete for deposits and seek to deepen their lending franchises.

UBS sees branch expansion as a physical distribution strategy, and a wider network can help banks build stronger relationships with customers, improve deposit mobilisation and support growth in business banking. UBS' July 2026 analysis of credit bureau data showed overall asset quality remained steady across banks and NBFCs, although some pockets of stress persisted, particularly in low-ticket loans.

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Private Banks Positioned To Gain Share

UBS expects the cyclical tailwinds that had benefited PSU banks to fade, potentially strengthening the relative position of private lenders. The brokerage's broader view is that private banks have been building their competitive advantage through sustained investments in distribution at a time when deposit mobilisation has become increasingly important.

“Private banks are well positioned to continue gaining share in both deposits and credit,” the brokerage said, pointing to their distribution capabilities and stronger franchise-building efforts.

ICICI Bank stands out as UBS' top pick, while HDFC Bank offers what the brokerage sees as an attractive risk-reward setup. Axis Bank, HDFC Bank also remain Buy calls, with their expanding reach supporting the longer-term growth thesis.

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