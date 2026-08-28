Tata Teleservices Share Price Jumps 10% After This Strategic Announcement

Tata Teleservices shares jumped as much as 10% in early trade on Friday after the company teamed up with Tata Communications to help India's small and medium businesses adopt artificial intelligence faster.

The partnership will bring together Tata Tele Business Services' reach among small and medium businesses and Tata Communications' cloud, communications and AI capabilities to create an integrated AI platform stack for the segment.

Around 9.48 am, the stock is trading at Rs 40.3 apiece on NSE, up from its previous close at Rs 36.46. Meanwhile, the benchmark index Nifty 50 only gained 0.26%.

AI collaboration on the table

AI Tools For Small Businesses

Tata Teleservices and Tata Communications are teaming up to help India's small and medium businesses use AI without having to invest in complicated or expensive enterprise technology.

The companies plan to offer AI-powered voice agents that can handle customer calls, answer routine queries, schedule appointments, follow up with customers and process orders using dedicated phone numbers.

The service will use Tata Communications' conversational AI platform Commotion and Vayu AI Cloud, while Tata Teleservices Business Services (TTBS) will provide the voice infrastructure and secure connectivity.

Targeting India's SMB Market

The partnership is aimed at India's more than 60 million small and medium businesses, giving them access to ready-to-use AI tools as well as more customised technology, depending on their needs.

“India's AI opportunity will be realised not only through large enterprises, but by empowering millions of SMBs with access to world-class digital infrastructure and intelligence capabilities. By combining TTBS's extensive SMB relationships with our cloud, AI, and communications expertise, we are creating a differentiated platform that allows businesses to adopt AI with confidence, while ensuring data sovereignty, security, and scalability. This is also a powerful example of how Tata Group companies can come together to expand access, create new value for customers, and unlock future growth opportunities, ” MD & CEO, Tata Communications, Ganesh Lakshminarayanan commented.

Stock Price Movement

Despite today's rally, the stock remained down over 28.9% over a year, and 19.37% in 2026.

The stock is currently trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 189.92 times, with a market cap of Rs 7,821.7 crore.

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