Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Points To Muted Open For Nifty, Sensex; Nikkei Rises, Gold Nears $4,600

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Gift Nifty traded at 24,255 on Friday morning, indicating that the NSE Nifty 50 could open about 20 points lower after Indian equities ended Thursday's session in the red.

The Sensex and Nifty 50 declined in the previous session, dragged down by weakness in metal, banking and cement stocks.

The BSE Sensex closed 0.7% lower at 76,933.59, while the Nifty 50 fell 0.48% to end at 24,090.85.

HDFC Bank and NTPC were among the biggest losers on the BSE, while Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank were among the gainers.

The focus on Friday will remain on global market cues, particularly movements in Asian equities, U.S. stock futures, gold prices and comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh on the outlook for U.S. interest rates.

Asian stock markets traded mixed in early trading. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.41%, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.28%. South Korea's Kospi declined 0.60%.

The mixed session followed a rebound in U.S. technology stocks. The technology sector, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite recorded their strongest sessions since Aug. 4.

U.S. stock futures edged lower overnight as investors tracked corporate earnings and awaited Warsh's address. S&P 500 futures fell 0.1%, Nasdaq 100 futures declined 0.2%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped 28 points.

Gold remained close to $4,600 an ounce as markets assessed the likely path of U.S. interest rates ahead of the Fed chairman's speech. Bullion was broadly steady after rising 0.2% in the previous session and remained on track for its strongest monthly advance since 1999.