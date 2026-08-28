Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Points To Muted Open For Nifty, Sensex; Nikkei Rises, Gold Nears $4,600
Gift Nifty traded at 24,255 on Friday morning, indicating that the NSE Nifty 50 could open about 20 points lower after Indian equities ended Thursday's session in the red.
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Gift Nifty traded at 24,255 on Friday morning, indicating that the NSE Nifty 50 could open about 20 points lower after Indian equities ended Thursday's session in the red.
The Sensex and Nifty 50 declined in the previous session, dragged down by weakness in metal, banking and cement stocks.
The BSE Sensex closed 0.7% lower at 76,933.59, while the Nifty 50 fell 0.48% to end at 24,090.85.
HDFC Bank and NTPC were among the biggest losers on the BSE, while Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank were among the gainers.
The focus on Friday will remain on global market cues, particularly movements in Asian equities, U.S. stock futures, gold prices and comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh on the outlook for U.S. interest rates.
Asian stock markets traded mixed in early trading. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.41%, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.28%. South Korea's Kospi declined 0.60%.
The mixed session followed a rebound in U.S. technology stocks. The technology sector, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite recorded their strongest sessions since Aug. 4.
U.S. stock futures edged lower overnight as investors tracked corporate earnings and awaited Warsh's address. S&P 500 futures fell 0.1%, Nasdaq 100 futures declined 0.2%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped 28 points.
Gold remained close to $4,600 an ounce as markets assessed the likely path of U.S. interest rates ahead of the Fed chairman's speech. Bullion was broadly steady after rising 0.2% in the previous session and remained on track for its strongest monthly advance since 1999.
Stock Market Live: Star Cement Gets Relief On Mineral Cess Payment
Star Cement disclosed a change that affects the mineral cess payable by the company and its subsidiaries.
The company and its subsidiaries are no longer required to pay Mineral Cess with effect from Aug. 22.
Stock Market Live: Servotech Reappoints Raman Bhatia As MD
Servotech Renewable Power Systems announced a management decision alongside an increase in its borrowing capacity.
The company reappointed Raman Bhatia as Managing Director.
It also enhanced its borrowing limit to Rs 800 crore.
Stock Market Live: Karur Vysya Bank Opens 16 New Branches Across India
Karur Vysya Bank is expanding its physical network with new branches across the country.
The bank has opened 16 new branches across India.
Stock Market Live: Sterlite Technologies Shifts To 100% Green Power
Sterlite Technologies has completed a change in its electricity sourcing as the company advances its decarbonisation plans.
The company said it has achieved significant progress towards decarbonisation, with electricity sourcing shifted to 100% green power from wind and solar sources.
Stock Market Live: Gold Wealth Effect Could Add To India Spending, Says Jefferies
Jefferies said rising gold prices could create a wealth effect that supports consumer spending.
The brokerage estimates Indians hold about $4 lakh crore in gold, around four times the money held in stocks.
Jefferies said a 10% increase in gold prices could drive an additional 80 basis points of GDP growth or spending, partly offset by a higher current account deficit.
The brokerage added Manappuram, Hindustan Zinc, Navin Fluorine and Meesho to its model portfolio.
Stock Market Live: Jewellery Stocks Get Demand Tailwind From JPMorgan
JPMorgan highlighted demand and structural growth factors across jewellery companies.
The brokerage said affordability, category expansion and repeat purchases remain key growth drivers.
It also cited sustained gold exchange momentum, formalisation and network expansion as factors.
Stock Market Live: Jaykay Enterprises Rights Issue Enters Corporate Action Watch
Jaykay Enterprises has a rights issue in the corporate action calendar.
The rights issue ratio is 3:19.
The premium is Rs 74 per share.
The face value is Rs 1 per share.
Stock Market Live: ESDS Software Solution IPO Opens With Rs 720 Crore Issue
ESDS Software Solution is opening its public issue as investors assess another technology-sector offering.
The total issue size is Rs 720 crore.
The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 1.68 crore shares.
The IPO opens on Aug. 28 and closes on Sept. 1.
Stock Market Live: Priority Jewels IPO Opens For Subscription Today
Priority Jewels is opening its public issue, giving investors a new primary-market offering to track.
The Mumbai-based jewellery company has a total issue size of Rs 92 crore.
The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 0.46 crore shares worth Rs 91.50 crore.
The IPO opens on Aug. 28 and closes on Sept. 1.
Stock Market Live: Hy Tech Engineers IPO Ends With 244.41 Times Subscription
Hy Tech Engineers' public issue closed with heavy subscription across all major investor categories.
Overall subscription stood at 244.41 times.
QIBs subscribed 255.77 times.
NIIs subscribed 402.29 times.
Retail investors subscribed 170.58 times.
Stock Market Live: Skyways Air IPO Ends With 71.25 Times Subscription
Skyways Air's public issue closed with strong demand across investor categories.
Overall subscription stood at 71.25 times.
QIBs subscribed 139.69 times.
NIIs subscribed 87.24 times.
Retail investors subscribed 25.40 times.
Stock Market Live: Aye Finance Sees 1.92 Crore Shares Change Hands In Block Deal
Aye Finance recorded a significant block transaction involving multiple investors.
Alpha Wave India I LP sold a combined 1.92 crore shares at around Rs 168 per share.
Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) and Singularity Large Value Fund III were among the buyers.
Stock Market Live: LIC Housing Finance Clarifies NCLT Order On Personal Guarantor
LIC Housing Finance said an NCLT order does not affect the borrower entities in the relevant loan accounts.
The company said the order is limited to insolvency proceedings against personal guarantor Subhash Chandra.
LIC Housing Finance said it retains all rights over secured and pledged assets and will continue recovery and enforcement actions.
Stock Market Live: FDC Gets Delhi High Court Stay On FSSAI Notice
FDC received interim relief in a regulatory matter involving its electrolyte product claims.
The Delhi High Court stayed the FSSAI notice regarding electrolyte and electrolyte drink claims.
The court allowed the company eight months to exhaust existing inventory and update labels.
FDC said the matter has no material impact on operations or financials.
Stock Market Live: Dr Lal Ventures Takes 30% Stake In Neuome
Dr Lal PathLabs' investment arm has completed a strategic investment.
Dr Lal Ventures completed its subscription for a 30% stake in Neuome.
Stock Market Live: NBCC Gets Rs 134 Crore Work Orders From Government Bodies
NBCC added new projects from multiple government entities.
The company received work orders worth Rs 134 crore from multiple government bodies.
Stock Market Live: RailTel Wins Rs 38 Crore Cotton Corporation Order
RailTel has received a new order from a government-owned enterprise.
The company received a Rs 38 crore order from the Cotton Corporation of India.
Stock Market Live: ACME Solar Commissions BESS Capacity In Rajasthan
ACME Solar Holdings has commissioned battery energy storage capacity in Rajasthan.
The company commissioned 15 MW and 240.75 MWh of BESS capacity.
Stock Market Live: GK Energy Gets Rooftop Solar Empanelment For 1 Lakh Homes
GK Energy received an empanelment covering a large number of households.
The empanelment is for rooftop solar installations covering 1 lakh households.
Stock Market Live: Texmaco Rail Signs German Pact For Railway Components
Texmaco Rail & Engineering entered into an agreement that expands its railway manufacturing collaboration.
The company signed a pact with Germany's Bochumer Verein for railway wheels, wheelsets and axles.
Stock Market Live: Wipro Expands Google Cloud Partnership For Gemini AI
- Wipro is expanding its technology partnership with Google Cloud.
- The partnership aims to accelerate enterprise adoption of Gemini Enterprise and agentic AI.
Stock Market Live: RPP Infra Loses Rs 206 Crore Tamil Nadu Work Order
- RPP Infra Projects disclosed the termination of a major project order.
- A Rs 206 crore work order in Tamil Nadu has been terminated.
Stock Market Live: New India Assurance Gets Rs 781 Crore Tax Refund
New India Assurance received a significant income tax refund.
The company received Rs 781 crore for assessment year 2023.
Stock Market Live: Mahindra Lifespace To Sell Four Associate Stakes For Rs 80 Crore
Mahindra Lifespace Developers plans to exit investments in several associate companies.
The company will sell its stakes in four associate companies for Rs 80 crore.
Stock Market Live: Indoco Remedies Sells Mumbai Land Parcel For Rs 64 Crore
Indoco Remedies completed a transaction involving a land asset in Mumbai.
The company executed a deed to sell a Mumbai land parcel for Rs 64 crore.
Stock Market Live: Foseco India Sees Rs 5,897 Institutional Block Deal
Foseco India recorded a large block transaction involving several institutional buyers.
Morgan Terrassen BV and Morganite Crucible sold a combined 11.51 lakh shares at Rs 5,897 per share.
SBI Mutual Fund, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund and Invesco Mutual Fund were among the buyers.
Stock Market Live: Zee Allots Rs 75.8 Crore Warrants To Promoter Group Entity
Zee Entertainment completed the allotment of warrants to a promoter-group entity.
The company allotted 2.4 crore warrants worth Rs 75.8 crore to Sunbright Mauritius.
The Securities Appellate Tribunal had earlier granted a one-day extension for issuing the warrants.
Stock Market Live: Federal-Mogul Goetze Declares Rs 94 Per Share Dividend
Federal-Mogul Goetze announced both an interim and a special dividend.
The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 7.5 per share.
It also declared a special dividend of Rs 86.5 per share.
Stock Market Live: LICHSGFIN And SAIL Remain Under F&O Ban
Two stocks are in the derivatives ban period, restricting fresh positions by traders.
LIC Housing Finance and SAIL are under the F&O ban.
Stock Market Live: Nifty Options Show 24,300 Call And 24,000 Put Resistance
Nifty options positioning points to key levels for traders ahead of the Sept. 1 expiry.
Maximum Call open interest stands at 24,300.
Maximum Put open interest stands at 24,000.
Stock Market Live: Pidilite Price Hikes And Input Costs In Focus At Jefferies
Jefferies maintained its cautious rating on Pidilite despite healthy demand across most products.
Jefferies
• Rating: Maintain Hold
• Target price: Rs 1,730
• Key reason: The brokerage said channel checks suggest price hikes of 2-12% in the June quarter, but expects FY27 operating margin to decline amid high VAM prices.
Stock Market Live: United Spirits Keeps Outperform Rating At Macquarie
Macquarie maintained its positive view on United Spirits while flagging input-cost concerns.
Macquarie
• Rating: Maintain Outperform
• Target price: Rs 1,475
• Key reason: The brokerage cited stronger growth versus Pernod India and constructive demand commentary, while acknowledging inflation concerns following higher sugar prices.
Stock Market Live: CLSA Initiates Meesho At Underperform With Rs 150 Target
CLSA raised concerns about Meesho's ability to monetise its customer base.
CLSA
• Rating: Initiate Underperform
• Target price: Rs 150
• Key reason: The brokerage said monetisation of the low-income customer cohort remains a key challenge and believes the valuation is pricing in unrealistic outcomes.
Stock Market Live: HSBC Initiates Manipal Health With Rs 1,000 Target
HSBC initiated coverage of Manipal Health, citing potential gains from scale and profitability.
HSBC
• Rating: Initiate Buy
• Target price: Rs 1,000
• Key reason: The brokerage expects profitability to improve following the company's expansion in bed capacity.
HSBC expects PAT to grow threefold over FY26-29.
Stock Market Live: Jefferies Starts SBI FM At Buy With Rs 710 Target
Jefferies initiated coverage of SBI FM with a positive rating.
Jefferies
• Rating: Initiate Buy
• Target price: Rs 710
• Key reason: The brokerage cited the company's distribution network, association with India's largest PSU bank and presence in faster-growing lower-tier markets.
Jefferies expects 15% OPAT CAGR through FY29.
Stock Market Live: Power Grid Equipment Stocks Get Macquarie Tailwind
Macquarie said Indian grid equipment companies could benefit from export opportunities linked to the US market.
The brokerage said GE Vernova T&D, Hitachi Energy, Siemens Energy and CG Power could benefit.
Macquarie said Indian companies could potentially increase exports to the US as several companies expand capacity.
Stock Market Live: ICICI AMC Stake Sale Sees 98.85 Lakh Shares Change Hands
A large block transaction took place in ICICI Asset Management Company.
Prudential Corporation Holdings sold 98.85 lakh shares at Rs 3,065.47 per share.
Stock Market Live: Apollo Tyres Sees Major Institutional Block Deal
Apollo Tyres recorded a large institutional transaction involving both a major seller and several financial investors.
Emerald Sage Investment sold 2.70 crore shares at Rs 435 per share.
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 1.91 crore shares.
SBI Life Insurance bought 56.32 lakh shares.
Bajaj Life Insurance bought 22.98 lakh shares.
Stock Market Live: Max Estates To Consider Preferential Equity Issue
- Max Estates has scheduled a board meeting to consider a potential equity issuance.
- The company will consider approving the issue of equity shares through a preferential issue.
Stock Market Live: LIC Subscribes To Rs 5,000 Crore Bajaj Finance NCD Issue
- LIC has made a large investment in Bajaj Finance's debt securities.
- LIC subscribed to Bajaj Finance's Rs 5,000 crore NCD issue.
Stock Market Live: ICICI Bank Completes USD 1 Billion Senior Notes Issue
- ICICI Bank has completed an overseas debt issuance under its global medium-term note programme.
- The bank completed the issuance of USD 1 billion senior notes.
- The notes were issued under its USD 7.5 billion GMTN programme.
Stock Market Live: Bajaj Auto Target Price Raised To Rs 13,466 By CLSA
CLSA raised its target price on Bajaj Auto while maintaining its positive rating.
CLSA
• Rating: Maintain Outperform
• Target price: Rs 13,466, raised from Rs 12,068
• Key reason: The brokerage expects the diversified portfolio to support growth and cited EBITDA margin execution and a weaker rupee as factors.
Stock Market Live: AdaniConneX Acquires Chandenvalle Infra Park For Rs 536 Crore
- Adani Enterprises' data centre joint venture has completed an acquisition within the group.
- AdaniConneX acquired a 100% stake in Chandenvalle Infra Park from Adani Power for Rs 536 crore.
Stock Market Live: Hindustan Copper Board To Consider QIP And Rs 500 Crore Fund Raise
Hindustan Copper's board meeting could bring a fresh capital-raising proposal into focus.
The board will consider a QIP of up to 9.7 crore shares.
It will also consider raising up to Rs 500 crore through NCDs and other instruments.
The board meeting is scheduled for Sept. 23.
Stock Market Live: HDFC Bank CEO Tenure Uncertainty Remains, Says Macquarie
Macquarie said uncertainty over HDFC Bank's chief executive could remain a key factor for the stock.
Macquarie
• Rating: Maintain Outperform
• Target price: Rs 1,150
• Key reason: CEO tenure is slated to expire on Oct. 26, 2026, with Macquarie seeing either a shorter extension or a full three-year term as possible outcomes.
The brokerage said future performance will depend on improvement in fundamentals.
Stock Market Live: Nifty Futures Fall 0.67% Despite 176-Point Premium
Nifty futures are indicating a weaker start for the cash market while continuing to trade at a premium to the underlying index.
Nifty September futures are down 0.67% at 24,266.
The futures are trading at a premium of 176 points.
Stock Market Live: Tejas Networks Gets Rs 1,537 Crore TCS Letter Of Intent
Tejas Networks has secured a major order-related development that could drive investor attention.
The company received a Rs 1,537 crore Letter of Intent from TCS for the supply of RAN equipment.
Stock Market Live: Great Eastern Shipping Approves Rs 900 Crore Buyback
Great Eastern Shipping's board has approved a share buyback of up to Rs 900 crore.
The company will buy back shares at up to Rs 1,530 per share.
The buyback size is up to 58.8 lakh shares, representing 4.12% of the company's equity.
Stock Market Live: Hero MotoCorp To Raise Ather Energy Stake For Rs 1,758 Crore
Hero MotoCorp's planned investment will increase its exposure to Ather Energy and is among the largest corporate transactions in the morning setup.
Hero MotoCorp will acquire an additional stake in Ather Energy for Rs 1,758 crore.
Its holding in Ather Energy will rise to 32.8% from 29.88%.
Stock Market Live: Gold Holds Near $4,600 Ahead Of Fed Chair’s Speech
Gold traded near $4,600 an ounce as investors awaited signals on US interest rates from the Federal Reserve chairman’s speech. Bullion was on course for its largest monthly gain since 1999 after rising 0.2% in the previous session.
Stock Market Live: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Warsh Address
S&P 500 futures fell 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures declined 0.2%. Dow Jones futures slipped 28 points.
Investors tracked corporate earnings and awaited Warsh’s address.
Stock Market Live: Asian Markets Trade Mixed; Nikkei Gains 0.4%
Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.41%, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.28%.
South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.60%.
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Fall As Metal, Banking Stocks Weigh
The Sensex closed 0.70% lower at 76,933.59, while the Nifty 50 declined 0.48% to 24,090.85 in the previous session. Metal, banking and cement stocks led the losses.
Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Lower Opening
GIFT Nifty traded at 24,255 on Friday morning, indicating that the Nifty 50 could open about 20 points lower. Indian equity benchmarks ended Thursday’s session in the red.
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