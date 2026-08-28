Hormuz Under Pressure: Iran To Set Reopening Conditions As Trump Claims 24 Ships Passed

Iran has laid out its conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, top security official Mohsen Rezaei said on Wednesday, even as US President Donald Trump claimed on Thursday that oil shipments continue to flow through the strategic waterway despite ongoing tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said Tehran was preparing a list of conditions after mediators asked it to set them out, adding that ending the regional war was among the demands.

He made the remarks in an interview with Al Manar TV, the Hezbollah-affiliated broadcaster, according to Reuters.

Iran had agreed with Oman on a shipping corridor through the strait, with parts of the route passing through Omani waters and parts through Iranian waters, Rezaei said, adding that ships would use a designated central channel if Washington met Tehran's conditions.

A senior told the agency that Iran and Oman were still finalising details of the arrangement, after Iran's Revolutionary Guards said the two countries had agreed on sharing control of the strait and its revenues.

Moreover, an IRGC spokesperson reportedly said Iran would not allow the strait to reopen unless the US lifted what Tehran calls a blockade of Iranian ports, paid compensation, and removed sanctions.

Meanwhile, Trump, speaking at the White House, disputed any disruption. "The Strait of Hormuz is open. We have control, and we have the blockade," he said, adding, "millions and millions of barrels of oil are coming out of the strait every day."

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He said US forces had cleared the waterway of mines, claiming, "we've totally cleared the strait of mines," and asserted that American forces detect and neutralise any vessel attempting to lay new ones.

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Trump also said the US had escorted vessels through overnight, stating, "last night, we took 24 boats through the strait." He maintained that Iran remained unable to move goods through the waterway under the US blockade, saying, "not one ship has gotten" through.

Before the war began in February, the strait carried roughly one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments, though traffic has largely stopped since.

Ceasefire agreements announced by Washington and Tehran in April and June were intended to restore maritime activity but did not hold.

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