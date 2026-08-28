Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On August 28

Gold Rate Today: Gold price, as per Bullion.co.in, stood at Rs 1,59,610 per 10 grams while silver stood at Rs 2,41,800 per kg around 6.40 am on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026.

Gold Price Today in India

In India, the price of 24k gold was at Rs 1,59,610 per 10gm while 22K gold was at Rs 1,46,309 per 10gm. The yellow metal was down over a week by almost 2%; however, it remained up around 56% over the past year.

Among the major cities across India, Chennai reported the highest gold and silver prices today, while Delhi reported the lowest prices.

City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,59,320 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,59,040 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,59,780 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,59,110 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,59,440 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,59,570 per 10gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,46,043; Delhi price stood at Rs 1,45,787; Chennai at Rs 1,46,465; Kolkata at Rs 1,45,851; Bengaluru at Rs 1,46,153; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,46,273 per 10gm.

Also Read: Gold To Retain Glitter? Expert Explains Why 'Broader Uptrend' Stays Despite Fed Rate Hike Bets

Silver Price Today

Silver 999 fine price stood at Rs 2,41,800 per kg on Friday, while silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,23,665 per kg. Silver 999 fine was down a little over 2% over the past week, even though the precious metal rallied over 105% over a year.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are silver 999 fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 2,41,370 per kg

Delhi: Rs 2,40,950 per kg

Chennai: Rs 2,42,070 per kg

Kolkata: Rs 2,41,050 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 2,41,560 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 2,41,750 per kg

Also Read: Manappuram, Muthoot, IIFL Finance Fall Up to 5%: Why Are Gold Financier Stocks Declining?

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