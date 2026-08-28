Skyways Air Services IPO Allotment Today: Check Status, GMP, Listing Date And More

Skyways Air Services IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised on Friday, Aug. 28. The Rs 582.80 crore mainboard issue was subscribed 71.25 times, while the latest GMP indicates a potential 31.88% listing gain.

Skyways Air Services Expected Listing Price

The latest GMP for the Skyways Air IPO stood at Rs 44 as of 8:00 a.m. on Aug. 28. It indicates a listing price of Rs 182 apiece at a premium of 31.88% on the upper limit of the price band.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

ALSO READ: IPO GMP Today: Hy-Tech Engineers vs Symbiotec vs Skyways—Which Signals Better Listing Gains?

Applicants can check their Skyways Air Services IPO Allotment Status through the websites of BSE, NSE and Bigshare Services Ltd., the registrar to the issue.

Following the finalisation of allotment, refunds for unsuccessful applicants are expected to be processed on Aug. 31.

Shares will be credited to the Demat accounts of successful investors on the same day.

How To Check Skyways Air Services IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the BSE IPO allotment page: www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Choose the issue type as “Equity”.

Select “Skyways Air Services” from the dropdown menu.

Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Complete the captcha for verification.

Click on the “Search” button to check your allotment status.

How To Check Skyways Air Services IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website: www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids.

Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Pick the company symbol ' SKYWAYS ' from the dropdown list.

Enter your PAN and Application Number.

Click “Submit” to check your share allotment status.

How To Check Skyways Air Services IPO Allotment Status On Bigshare Services

Visit the IPO allotment page on the Bigshare Services website: www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_allotment.html.

Select any one server out of the three options.

Select “Skyways Air Services Ltd.” from the dropdown list of company names.

Enter your PAN, Application/CAF Number, or DP/Client ID.

Fill in the captcha details.

Click on the Search button to verify your share allotment status.

Skyways Air Services IPO Listing Date

Shares of Skyways Air Services will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, Sept. 1.

ALSO READ: NSE IPO: Decks Cleared For OFS As Delhi HC Dismisses Plea Challenging Stake Sale

Skyways Air Services IPO Final Subscription Status

The IPO was subscribed 71.25 times overall.

Skyways Air Services IPO was a book-built issue worth Rs 582.80 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 2.89 crore shares aggregating to Rs 398.80 crore and an offer for sale of 1.33 crore shares worth Rs 184 crore. The IPO had fixed its price band at Rs 131-Rs 138 per share.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.