Disha Salian Death Case: Bombay High Court Makes Strong Observations, Calls Police Probe 'Futile'

The Bombay High Court has criticised the Mumbai Police's investigation into the death of Disha Salian, calling the probe into the former manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death “largely futile.”

The court questioned why a formal FIR was never registered despite indications of a possible cognizable offence, NDTV reported.

Court Flags Limits Of Existing Probe

Mumbai Police has so far investigated the case under Section 194 of the BNSS, which deals with accidental or suspicious deaths and corresponds to Section 174 of the erstwhile CrPC, under which the case was originally probed.

The bench said an inquiry under this provision has its limitations, particularly because statements recorded during such a probe have limited evidentiary value in court.

The court further said that if the police had reason to suspect a cognizable offence, they should have registered an FIR at the outset and conducted a formal investigation to establish whether an offence had been committed. It added that the police can still register an FIR if required.

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'Looking At This As A Father Who Lost His Daughter'

Taking a humane view of the case, the bench remarked, "We are looking at this matter from the perspective of a father who has lost his daughter," NDTV reported.

The court clarified it had no interest in allegations levelled against politicians or in political rhetoric surrounding the case, stating it was concerned only with ensuring a "proper and lawful statutory investigation."

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Closure Report Can Be Challenged, Says Court

The court also showed dissatisfaction that police were only now submitting a closure report dated April 2026, and affirmed that Salian's father has full right to challenge it.

Disha Salian, who had worked as Sushant Singh Rajput's manager, died in June 2020, days before Rajput's own death, which had sparked a nationwide investigation and intense media scrutiny at the time.

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