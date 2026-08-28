Metropolis Healthcare Shares Jump 4% After Transfer Of EQAS Business Division To Subsidiary

Shares of Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. rose over 4% on Friday with stock trading at Rs 596.95 apiece. The stock opened 1.08% higher at Rs 583.15 and extended gains to touch Rs 600 apiece during the session.

In its regulatory filing, Metropolis Healthcare said that they have transferred its External Quality Assessment Services Business Division (EQAS Division) to Metropolis Quality Solutions Private Limited (MQSPL), a subsidiary of the company, as a going concern on a slump sale basis for a consideration of Rs 1.25 crore. The consideration has been discharged through the issuance of equity shares by MQSPL to the company, in accordance with the terms agreed under the Business Transfer Agreement (BTA).

Kotak Securities reiterates its 'Add' rating on Metropolis Healthcare with a target price of Rs 655, citing strong growth visibility and sustained FY27 revenue growth guidance of 14-15%. The brokerage expects rising contribution from TruHealth and specialty tests, along with maturing network expansion and improving core business margins, to drive around 300 bps Ebitda margin expansion over FY26-29.

ICICI Securities on Metropolis: Metropolis is targeting growth over the next three years through network expansion, higher contribution from TruHealth and specialised tests, productivity gains, AI adoption, and acquisitions. Management has reiterated its FY27 guidance of 14-15% revenue growth and 100-150 bps margin expansion, while margins could reach 27-28% over three years. ICICI Securities maintains a buy rating with a target price of Rs 675.

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Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. Share Price Today

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. Share Price Today

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The scrip rose as much as 4.35% to Rs 602 apiece on Friday at 9:53 a.m. This compares to a 0.25% rise in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has fallen 72.90% in the last 12 months and 69.27% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.26 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 34.01.

Out of 23 analysts tracking the company, 19 maintain a 'buy' rating, two maintain a "hold", and two maintain a "sell" rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 668.60 implies an upside of 11.9%

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