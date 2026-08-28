This Small-Cap Auto Components Maker Share Price Hit Fresh 52-Week High Today. Here's Why

Federal-Mogul Goetze Share Price Today: Federal-Mogul Goetze shares were buzzing in trade on Friday, with the stock rising as much as 6.70% to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 581.50 per share.

At 9:43 am, Federal-Mogul Goetze shares were trading 6.31% higher at Rs 579.35 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading 0.43% higher at 77,269 levels.

Rs 94 Dividend Announced

The key trigger behind the sharp rise in Federal-Mogul Goetze shares was the company's announcement of a combined dividend of Rs 94 per equity share.

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At its board meeting held on Thursday, August 27, the auto components maker declared an interim dividend of Rs 7.50 per share and a special dividend of Rs 86.50 per share.

Both dividends will be paid on or before September 25, 2026, in accordance with applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

Federal-Mogul Goetze Dividend Record Date

The company has fixed Friday, September 4, 2026, as the record date for determining shareholders eligible to receive the dividend.

Shareholders whose names appear in the company's Register of Members or in the records of the depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as of the record date will be eligible for the payout.

The dividends will be paid on equity shares having a face value of Rs 10 each.

About Federal-Mogul Goetze

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) is an automotive components manufacturer, producing pistons, piston rings, cylinder liners and sintered products. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Gurugram, the company is part of Tenneco's Federal-Mogul group.

Its products cater to two- and three-wheelers, passenger vehicles, tractors, commercial vehicles and heavy-duty engines. The company operates manufacturing facilities in Patiala, Bengaluru and Bhiwadi.

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