Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Closed On August 28 For Raksha Bandhan? Check State-Wise List

Banks will remain closed on Friday, August 28, in several states and Union Territories on account of Raksha Bandhan and other regional festivals. However, bank branches will remain open in other parts of the country.

For banks, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issues a holiday calendar in advance every year. The list includes closures across states as many festivals and events are regional.

Some holidays vary by states for the same festival, which can affect how banks and other institutions operate. This is why it is important to remain updated about the bank holiday calendar to avoid any inconvenience over financial transactions and branch visits.

August 28 Bank Holiday State-Wise List

According to the RBI holiday calendar, banks will remain closed in seven states on Friday, August 28, on account of Raksha Bandhan. These are Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

State/UT Bank Holiday On Aug. 28? Reason Gujarat Yes Raksha Bandhan Madhya Pradesh Yes Raksha Bandhan Uttarakhand Yes Raksha Bandhan Rajasthan Yes Raksha Bandhan Uttar Pradesh Yes Raksha Bandhan Himachal Pradesh Yes Raksha Bandhan Chhattisgarh Yes Raksha Bandhan Sikkim Yes Pang-Lhabsol Jammu & Kashmir Yes Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi Kerala Yes Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi / Ayyankali Jayanthi

Banks will also remain closed in some other states and Union Territories on August 28 due to regional festivals and observances, including Pang-Lhabsol in Sikkim and Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi/Ayyankali Jayanthi in Kerala.

ALSO READ: When Is Raksha Bandhan 2026? Check Rakhi Muhurat, Delhi And Mumbai Timings, Purnima Tithi

Impact Of Bank Holiday

Bank branches in the affected states and UTs will remain closed. Customers will not be able to visit physical branches.

However, these services will continue as usual:

UPI

Mobile banking and internet banking

ATMs will also remain available for cash withdrawals.

The closures may affect services such as cash deposits, cheque work and other tasks.

Will Banks Be Closed On Saturday, Aug. 29?

Banks will remain open on Saturday, August 29, as it is the fifth Saturday of the month. Under RBI rules, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays.

Bank Holidays In September

In the month of September, seven bank holidays are lined up during weekdays. Prominent festivals such as Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi, Karma Puja, Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji, Indrajatra, among others will be observed across states and UTs.

ALSO READ: Stock Market Holiday Alert: Are BSE And NSE Open On Eid-E-Milad And Raksha Bandhan 2026?

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