When Is Raksha Bandhan 2026? Check Rakhi Muhurat, Delhi And Mumbai Timings, Purnima Tithi

Raksha Bandhan 2026 will be celebrated on Friday, August 28. The most auspicious time to tie the Rakhi in New Delhi is from 5:57 a.m. to 9:48 a.m., while in Mumbai the muhurat is 6:22 a.m. to 9:48 a.m.

Here's the full date, Purnima Tithi, Bhadra Kaal, city-wise timings and Puja Vidhi.

Raksha Bandhan 2026: Date

According to Drik Panchang, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Friday, August 28, 2026.

The Purnima Tithi, or full moon period, is crucial for determining the festival day. It will begin at 9:08 a.m. on August 27, 2026, and conclude at 9:48 a.m. on August 28, 2026. As the festival is celebrated based on the sunrise timing (Udaya Tithi), the main observance will be on August 28.

Raksha Bandhan 2026: Shubh Muhurat

The most auspicious time to tie the Rakhi is during the Aparahna or Pradosh time on Purnima Tithi. However, it's essential to ensure the Bhadra period has ended.

For New Delhi, the ideal Raksha Bandhan thread ceremony muhurat is from 5:57 a.m. to 9:48 a.m. on August 28, giving a window of 3 hours and 51 minutes.

Fortunately, Drik Panchang notes that Bhadra Kaal, an inauspicious period, ends before sunrise on this day, ensuring the entire muhurat is clear for celebrations.

Rakhi Muhurat: While Choghadiya may indicate other auspicious periods, they may not be specifically prescribed for tying Rakhi. It is also advisable to avoid Rahu Kaal for the ceremony.

Raksha Bandhan 2026: Rakhi Timings

Rakhi-tying timings are highly dependent on the local sunrise and sunset, which is why the muhurat can vary between cities. It is always recommended to consult a local Panchang for precise timings.

Here is a quick comparison of the shubh muhurat for two major cities:

New Delhi: 5:57 a.m. to 9:48 a.m.

Mumbai: 6:22 a.m. to 9:48 a.m.

Mumbai Raksha Bandhan 2026 Timings

For residents of Mumbai, here are the specific timings for the festival:

Raksha Bandhan Date: Friday, August 28, 2026

Rakhi-Tying Muhurat: 6:22 a.m. to 9:48 a.m.

Purnima Tithi Begins: 9:08 a.m. on August 27

Purnima Tithi Ends: 9:48 a.m. on August 28

Bhadra Period: Ends before sunrise on August 28

These timings are provided as a specific reference for Mumbai and may differ from other locations.

Raksha Bandhan 2026: Puja Vidhi

The Rakhi ceremony is a beautiful ritual performed with love and devotion. Follow this step-by-step guide to perform the puja traditionally:

Purify and Prepare: Begin by taking a bath and wearing fresh, clean clothes.

Arrange the Puja Thali: Prepare a decorative thali containing the Rakhi, a diya (lamp), roli or kumkum for the tilak, akshat (uncooked rice), and sweets.

Seat the Brother: Have your brother sit facing a direction that aligns with your family's traditions (often east).

Apply Tilak: Apply the tilak of roli and akshat on your brother's forehead.

Perform Aarti: Light the diya and perform the aarti, praying for his health, prosperity, and long life.

Tie the Rakhi: Tie the sacred thread on your brother's right wrist.

Share Sweets: Offer him a sweet to celebrate the moment.

Exchange Gifts: In return, the brother traditionally gives his sister a gift, symbolising his promise of protection and affection.

While this Puja Vidhi serves as a general guide, remember that customs can vary across regions and families.

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