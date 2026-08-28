'Not Much Time to Act’: Sam Altman Calls For Urgent Global Response To AI Cyber Threats

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman stressed the urgency of collective action in a post on X, saying, “this is a critically important moment for cyber defense with AI; there is not much time to act,” as more than 100 major technology companies, including AI giants OpenAI and Anthropic, have backed an open letter calling for urgent global action to strengthen digital defences against fast-evolving AI-powered threats. With little time to address the risks, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman took to X to stress the need for swift, industry-wide cooperation to protect critical infrastructure.

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Altman said OpenAI was willing to work with competitors and partners, stressing that only an “urgent and intense collective response” would be effective.

The signatories warned that as AI systems become more capable, cyberattacks could grow in scale, speed and complexity, potentially giving malicious actors powerful new tools to target computer networks and critical infrastructure.

The letter says that existing cybersecurity measures may not be sufficient to address the rapidly evolving threat landscape and urges governments and technology companies to accelerate the development and deployment of AI-powered defensive tools.

It calls for stronger coordination between governments at local, national and international levels, including improved intelligence-sharing, greater investment and closer cooperation between public authorities and the technology sector.

Frontier AI companies are also being urged to play a leading role by providing responsible access to their models, technical expertise, training and practical support for cyber-defence efforts. The companies are additionally encouraged to strengthen safety testing and assess how increasingly capable AI models could be misused, reported France24.

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The appeal comes amid growing concerns about the ability of advanced AI systems to carry out potentially harmful cyber operations. OpenAI and Anthropic have both disclosed instances involving their models interacting with real-world computer systems during testing, highlighting the need for stronger safeguards as capabilities advance.

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