Dividend Alert: This Small-Cap Auto Components Maker Declares Rs 94/Share Payout. Check Record Date

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd has announced a combined dividend of Rs 94 per equity share, comprising an interim dividend of Rs 7.50 and a special dividend of Rs 86.50. The announcement comes after the automotive component maker's stock gained 33.83% over the past six months.

The company declared the dividends at its board meeting held on Thursday, August 27, according to a regulatory filing. The dividends will be paid on or before September 25, 2026.

The record date for determining shareholders eligible to receive the payout has been fixed for Friday, September 4, 2026. Shareholders whose names appear in the company's register or the depository records on the record date will be eligible for the dividends.

The interim and special dividends will be paid on equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. Together, the payout represents a substantial return to shareholders.

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Stock Performance

Federal-Mogul Goetze shares have delivered strong returns in recent months. The stock closed at Rs 544.95 on August 27, up significantly from around Rs 407.20 six months earlier. The stock has also traded close to its 52-week high of Rs 578.00.

The company operates in the automotive components segment and supplies products used across the automobile industry.

The company's shares ended Thursday's session at Rs 544.95, down 0.68% from the previous close of Rs 548.70. The stock moved between an intraday high of Rs 558.40 and a low of Rs 532.00.

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