CAGR Vs XIRR Vs Absolute Return: How To Measure Mutual Fund Returns?

A mutual fund's performance can be measured in different ways, with commonly used indicators including Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), Extended Internal Rate of Return (XIRR) and Absolute Return.

Using an unsuitable return measure can give investors a distorted picture of how their portfolio has actually grown. The right calculation depends largely on the way the money was invested, whether as a one-time lump sum or through regular contributions under a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP).

CAGR For Single Lump-Sum Investments

For investments held over several years, CAGR is often a more useful measure of performance because it shows the average annual rate of growth. By balancing year-to-year swings, it indicates the steady pace at which an investment would have expanded if its returns had compounded at the same rate each year.

The measure is best applied to straightforward, long-term lump-sum investments. If money is invested in a fund in one go and remains there for five years before redemption, CAGR offers a useful annualised view of the return.

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It is not designed to capture portfolios with staggered investments or recurring cash movements, as it treats the investment as a single amount deployed from the same starting point.

XIRR For Systematic Investment Plans

Regular SIP contributions and periodic top-ups are how many individual investors steadily build their portfolios. Measuring such investments through CAGR or absolute return can be misleading because every instalment enters the fund at a different NAV and has a different period in which to generate returns.

XIRR is designed for portfolios where money moves in and out at different points in time. It calculates an annualised return by factoring in both the value of each cash flow and the date on which it occurred, giving investors a single rate that reflects the performance of the entire investment.

Absolute Return

Absolute return is perhaps the most straightforward way to assess an investment. It measures the overall percentage increase or decrease in value from the initial amount, without taking into account how long the money remained invested.

It can be useful for investments held for short periods, particularly those lasting less than a year. It also offers a quick indication of the profit or loss generated and can help compare investments that have been held for exactly the same length of time.

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The calculation does not account for the time value of money. A 45% gain earned over three years represents a very different rate of growth from a 45% gain achieved within a year. This makes absolute return less suitable for comparing investments with different holding periods.

Selecting The Proper Evaluation Metric

Assessing mutual fund performance is not simply a matter of picking the largest return figure. The more important question is whether the measure reflects how the investment was made.

Absolute return shows the total gain or loss, CAGR captures the annualised growth of a lump-sum investment, while XIRR accounts for the timing of money invested over several transactions.

For Indian investors building wealth through regular SIPs, XIRR is generally the more meaningful measure of portfolio performance.

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