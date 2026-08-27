Toxic Vs Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 2: How Yash Starrer Compares Against Vijay's Film

Toxic continued its theatrical run on Day 2, with its latest box office figures showing how the film is performing across different language markets. The Yash-starrer is also being compared with Jana Nayagan, which released last month and has already completed a longer theatrical journey.

Jana Nayagan Leads Toxic On Day 2 Collection

Toxic has recorded Rs 14.31 crore live on Day 2 from 19,413 shows, with an overall occupancy of 23.9%. According to Sacnilk, the Yash-starrer has reached an India net collection of Rs 115.41 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 137.64 crore. The final Day 2 figures are still awaited.

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In comparison, Jana Nayagan earned Rs 21.15 crore on Day 2 from 12,190 shows, registering 29.5% occupancy. The Vijay-starrer has collected Rs 63.85 crore net in India so far, with its India gross at Rs 75 crore. The film also added Rs 16 crore from overseas markets on Day 2, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 43.50 crore and worldwide gross to Rs 118.50 crore.

As per the latest box office tracking figures, Jana Nayagan leads Toxic by Rs 6.84 crore on Day 2.

Language-Wise Day 2 Collection

Sacnilk reports that Toxic's Hindi version remained its biggest contributor, earning Rs 8.67 crore live from 14,067 shows at 23% occupancy. Kannada contributed Rs 3.85 crore from 1,458 shows at 46% occupancy.

The Telugu version collected Rs 1.03 crore live from 2,008 shows at 20% occupancy. Tamil earned Rs 57 lakh from 1,578 shows at 16% occupancy, while Malayalam recorded Rs 19 lakh from 302 shows at 27% occupancy.

About Toxic

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas, is a period gangster drama set in Goa between the 1940s and 1970s. The film explores the criminal underworld through the story of a man navigating power, ambition and danger.

Cast

Yash reportedly appears in a dual role, while the ensemble cast includes Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. Shot in Kannada and English, the film was released in multiple Indian languages on Aug. 26.

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