Peter Cullen, Voice Of Optimus Prime In Transformers, Dies At 85

The entertainment industry has lost a voice that became closely associated with one of animation's most beloved characters. Peter Cullen, whose distinctive voice brought Optimus Prime to life for generations of Transformers fans, has died.

Peter Cullen Dies At 85

Cullen died on Wednesday at his home in Los Angeles, with his agent confirming the news to TMZ. The cause of death has not been disclosed. He was 85.

Best known for voicing Optimus Prime, Cullen first brought the leader of the Autobots to life in the original Transformers animated series in the 1980s. He later returned to the character for the franchise's live-action films directed by Michael Bay's live-action Transformers films, making his voice an integral part of the franchise.

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Peter Cullen's Other Iconic Roles

Although Optimus Prime was his most famous character, Cullen had an extensive career in voice acting. He was also known for voicing Eeyore in the Winnie the Pooh franchise.

Cullen's other notable credits included KARR in Knight Rider and Monterey Jack in Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers. He also provided the vocal effects for the Predator in the 1987 film Predator.

Family Pays Tribute To Peter Cullen

Following his death, Cullen's family told TMZ that he passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones and remained in the hearts of his friends and fans worldwide.

The family also asked people to honour his legacy by serving their communities and leading with compassion, integrity and loyalty. They highlighted Cullen's message to “be strong enough to be gentle,” remembering the values he represented throughout his life.

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