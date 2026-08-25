Kuku Kohli Dies At 77: Director Who Launched Ajay Devgn With 'Phool Aur Kaante' Passes Away

Veteran filmmaker Kuku Kohli, known for his contribution to Hindi cinema, has passed away. The director had a career spanning several years and worked on films across different genres.

Kuku Kohli Dies At 77

Kuku Kohli, whose real name was Avtar Kohli, died on Tuesday after suffering a massive heart attack. He was 77. According to PTI, Kohli had been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after feeling unwell.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed Kohli's death to PTI and said the director passed away at around 4:30 pm. He had reportedly been admitted to the hospital a day before his death after experiencing discomfort.

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Family And Last Rites

Kuku Kohli is remembered by his wife, actor Aruna Irani, and his two daughters from his first marriage to Rita Kohli. His final rites will be held on Wednesday at the Oshiwara crematorium.

Kuku Kohli's Contribution To Cinema

Kohli began his professional journey by working under filmmaker Raj Kapoor. Along with directing, he also worked as a writer, editor and screenwriter. His career covered several aspects of filmmaking and included projects from different periods of Hindi cinema.

About Kuku Kohli

Avtar “Kuku” Kohli was born on June 4, 1949, in Peshawar. He made his directorial debut with Phool Aur Kaante in 1991, which marked Ajay Devgn's entry into Bollywood. Kohli married actor Aruna Irani in 1990 in his second marriage, and the couple had no children together.

From his first marriage, he had two daughters, Pooja Kohli and Karishma Kohli. Pooja is a producer, while Karishma has worked as a filmmaker and assistant director on projects including Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Kohli's directorial credits include Phool Aur Kaante, Kohraam, Suhaag, Haqeeqat, Anari No. 1, Zulmi, Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa and Woh Tera Naam Tha.

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