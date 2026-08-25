India Aims To End Foreign Reliance in Key Power Systems By 2029

India plans to develop homegrown control systems and equipment for critical power infrastructure, including the national grid, to end reliance on foreign technology and bolster energy security.

The Central Electricity Authority has laid out a road map to fully localize the production of the systems that enable real-time monitoring and control of the electricity network.

In its report published Tuesday, the power ministry body outlined a pathway to build a homegrown Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition system, or SCADA, including its hardware and software, by 2029. The system collects critical data and gives utilities real-time visibility over power assets.

The efforts are part of New Delhi's broader self-reliance push aimed at standardizing equipment, lowering costs and making upgrades easier. Recent geopolitical turmoil has added urgency to the initiative that began in 2020, when the pandemic exposed vulnerabilities in the global supply chain.

Building domestic capabilities is essential to reduce the power system's exposure to supply chain disruptions, technology constraints and cybersecurity risks, CEA said in its proposal to the ministry of power. “In an increasingly complex geo-political landscape, such dependence poses potential risks to national energy security,” it said.

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The power ministry had earlier mandated that SCADA systems have at least a half of locally made content, although the actual contribution of domestic software and hardware is just around 20%, according to the report.

Besides building manufacturing capacity, the proposals include setting up testing and certification agencies and financial support for SCADA system developers.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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