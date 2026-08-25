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Canada Slaps Up To 50% Tariffs On $20-Billion US Imports As Trade War Worsens

Ottawa raises duties on US goods as trade tensions between the neighbours escalate.

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Canada Slaps Up To 50% Tariffs On $20-Billion US Imports As Trade War Worsens
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Canada has imposed tariffs ranging from 15% to 50% on about $20 billion worth of US products, escalating the trade dispute between the two neighbours.

As part of the latest measures, Ottawa has doubled tariffs on US steel products to 50% from the earlier 25%, according to the details provided.

(This is a developing story)

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