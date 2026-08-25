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Iran, Oman Propose Temporary Hormuz Navigation Corridor, Plan Mine-Clearing Project

Negotiations between the two countries will also continue with the aim of reaching an agreement on a permanent navigation corridor and future arrangements for managing the route.

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Iran, Oman Propose Temporary Hormuz Navigation Corridor, Plan Mine-Clearing Project
Image: AI generated
  • Iran and Oman issued a joint statement on safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz
  • They proposed a temporary joint navigation corridor in the key connectivity route
  • Both countries agreed to implement a project to clear mines in the Strait
When is the permanent agreement for the navigation corridor expected to start?

Iran and Oman issued a joint statement on Tuesday, August 25, outlining safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. The proposed framework includes the establishment of a temporary joint navigation corridor via the key connectivity route and an agreement to implement a project to clear the Strait of mines.

Negotiations between the two countries will also continue with the aim of reaching an agreement on a permanent navigation corridor and future arrangements for managing the route, along with establishing a mechanism for exchanging information, managing navigation traffic, and providing related navigational and security services.

"In this context, both sides affirmed the importance of holding joint discussions with the Gulf littoral states. They also emphasized the necessity of adhering to the provisions of international law and respecting the sovereign rights of coastal states," the statement read.


 

The development comes after Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud Al-Busaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs visited Iran to discuss the issue with his Iranian counterpart Seyyed Abbas Araghchi. The talks focused on the importance to ensure safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. The ministers discussed a phased framework, with the aim to provide practical and implementable solution amid the ongoing situation in the Strait resulting from the US-Iran tensions.

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