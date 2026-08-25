Apple Unveils New Mac Mini Featuring M6, M5 Pro: Check Price, Specifications

Apple on Tuesday introduced a new Mac mini powered by its all new M6 and M5 Pro chips, touting substantial gains in artificial intelligence and overall performance for both everyday users and professionals.

According to Apple, the Mac mini with M6 delivers up to four times faster AI performance, twice the graphics and storage performance, and 40% faster CPU performance compared with the previous-generation M4 model.

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The M6-powered Mac mini features a 12-core CPU and 12-core GPU, with Neural Accelerators built into each GPU core for the first time.

It also comes with a new 16-core Neural Engine and supports up to 32GB of unified memory, with memory bandwidth of up to 170GB per second.

Apple said the device can process LLM prompts up to 4.8 times faster than the M4 model in LM Studio, while gaming performance with ray tracing can be up to twice as fast.

For professional users, the Mac mini with M5 Pro offers up to an 18-core CPU and 20-core GPU, along with support for up to 64GB of unified memory and 307GB per second of memory bandwidth.

Apple said it is designed for demanding workloads including video production, app development, 3D rendering and AI applications.

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Both models feature Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 and upgraded 2.5Gb Ethernet, with a 10Gb Ethernet option.

The new Mac mini is available for pre-order from August 25, with deliveries beginning September 22. The M6 model starts at $899 in the US, while the M5 Pro variant starts at $1,699.

Apple said the new Mac mini will work with macOS 27 and the next generation of Apple Intelligence, including Siri AI.

The company said the new Macs are aimed not only at conventional desktop computing but also at always-on, agentic AI workloads.

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