iPhone 18 Pro: Will Apple's Latest Device Carry A Rs 1.5 Lakh Price Tag In India?

Apple's next big launch is drawing closer, with the company expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro series in September. The event could also mark the debut of Apple's first foldable iPhone. But the bigger talking point ahead of the launch is pricing, with multiple reports suggesting the iPhone 18 Pro could cost close to Rs 1.5 lakh in India.

Why Prices May Climb

Rising memory and other component costs are being cited as a key factor that could push iPhone prices higher, according to reports. Apple's outgoing CEO Tim Cook has acknowledged the pressure from increasing component costs in recent months.

Apple is not alone in facing higher hardware costs. Other smartphone makers are also dealing with rising component prices, with Samsung's latest foldables and Google's Pixel 11 series reportedly becoming more expensive this cycle.

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How Much More Could It Cost

Globally, Apple is expected to raise iPhone 18 Pro pricing by roughly $100. However, once converted and adjusted for the Indian market, the increase could translate into a steeper jump.

Estimates suggest the iPhone 18 Pro could cost Rs 13,000 to Rs 15,000 more than last year's model. The iPhone 17 Pro currently retails at Rs 1,34,900 in India, meaning a price increase of that magnitude could push the new Pro model close to Rs 1.5 lakh.

That would put the iPhone 18 Pro roughly in the same price range as a 13-inch MacBook Air with 16GB RAM.

Expected Upgrades

Despite the expected price increase, the iPhone 18 Pro is likely to remain the smaller of Apple's two flagship models, with both the Pro and Pro Max expected to feature the A20 Pro chip and 12GB of RAM.

The larger hardware upgrades could reportedly be reserved for the Pro Max, including a new telephoto lens and variable-aperture camera. The standard Pro is still expected to receive a new 48MP main camera, alongside a range of iOS 27 features.

An enhanced, AI-driven version of Siri is also expected to be a major focus across both models, with Apple likely to emphasise on-device AI capabilities as a key upgrade.

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The iPhone 18 Pro could also receive a modest battery upgrade, while leaks have pointed to a possible new Cherry Red colour option.

The final pricing and specifications will only be known once Apple officially unveils the iPhone 18 Pro. Until then, the reported price increase and expected hardware upgrades should be treated as speculative.

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