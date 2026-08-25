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Secret CIA Trip? What's Behind US Military Plane Landing For First Time In Russia

This is CIA Director Ratcliffe's first known visit to Moscow as director of the US foreign intelligence service.

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Secret CIA Trip? What's Behind US Military Plane Landing For First Time In Russia
A U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17A Globemaster III transport plane landed at a Moscow airport.
Photo Source: Wikimedia Commons

CIA Director John Ratcliffe is attending a secret meeting Moscow, Russia, according to a report from CBS News on Monday. This is Ratcliffe's first known visit to Moscow as director of the US foreign intelligence service. 

As per the report, a U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17A Globemaster III transport plane accompanied by a US diplomatic motorcade landed at a Moscow airport. This took place after Ratcliffe left Washington on Sunday, flying to Riga, Latvia via a US government aircraft, travelling to Moscow from the country.

According to Axios, the U.S. informed Ukraine that a senior delegation would be arriving in Moscow and asked the country to suspend its strikes until it departs from Russia.

(This is a developing story.)

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