Secret CIA Trip? What's Behind US Military Plane Landing For First Time In Russia

CIA Director John Ratcliffe is attending a secret meeting Moscow, Russia, according to a report from CBS News on Monday. This is Ratcliffe's first known visit to Moscow as director of the US foreign intelligence service.

As per the report, a U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17A Globemaster III transport plane accompanied by a US diplomatic motorcade landed at a Moscow airport. This took place after Ratcliffe left Washington on Sunday, flying to Riga, Latvia via a US government aircraft, travelling to Moscow from the country.

According to Axios, the U.S. informed Ukraine that a senior delegation would be arriving in Moscow and asked the country to suspend its strikes until it departs from Russia.

(This is a developing story.)

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