US Open 2026: Schedule, Prize Money; Where To Watch Live Streaming, Telecast On TV, Online In India?

The US Open 2026 is set to bring the Grand Slam season to a close, with the world's leading tennis players clashing against each other for the ultimate glory.

The tournament is being held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre and runs from Aug. 23 to Sept. 13. While Fan Week and qualifying are already underway, the men's and women's singles main draws will begin on Aug. 30.

Defending men's singles champion Carlos Alcaraz and two-time defending women's champion Aryna Sabalenka will be at the centre of attention at the tournament, although both draws come with major storylines of their own.

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner has withdrawn from the tournament because of a recurring right knee injury, while Sabalenka's No. 1 ranking is under threat from Elena Rybakina.

There has also been speculation about a possible Serena Williams comeback, with one singles wildcard still available. The return of the six-time US Open champion would add another major storyline to an already star-studded tournament.

Serena Williams recently returned to action at the Cincinnati Open, where she teamed up with her sister Venus Williams in the women's doubles event. The legendary duo were defeated by Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk and American Peyton Stearns in the first round

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On the other hand, Novak Djokovic will enter the 2026 US Open chasing a record-extending 25th Grand Slam singles title, with his last major triumph coming at Flushing Meadows in 2023.

The Serbian will also feature in the revamped US Open Mixed Doubles Championship, partnering world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the star-studded event.

The 2026 edition will also offer a record $108 million in total player compensation, with the men's and women's singles champions set to receive $5.5 million each, approx (52,45,38,344 INR).

Venue For US Open 2026

The US Open 2026 will be played at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre in New York

Schedule For US Open 2026

First to fourth round: August 30 to September 7

Quarterfinals: September 8 and 9

Women's singles semifinals: September 10

Men's singles semifinals: September 11

Women's singles final: September 12

Men's singles final: September 13

Prize Money

The prize money for the tournament stands at $108 million. The singles champions in the men's and women's events will each get $5.5 million.

Time

The starting time for all rounds up to and including the quarter-finals is 8:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time.

Where To Watch Live Telecast?

Indian viewers can watch US Open 2026 on the Star Sports Network television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

US Open 2026 will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

ALSO READ: Jannik Sinner Pulls Out Of US Open After Failing To Recover From Knee Injury

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