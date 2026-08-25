Not Just iPhones: Apple To Launch AirPods 5 This September; What Leaks Suggest

While much of the attention around Apple's next launch has centred on camera-equipped AirPods, a new report suggests the more immediate update coming this year is a refresh of the standard lineup.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is preparing to release AirPods 5 as part of its typical late-year launch window, expected to fall in early September alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series, a new Apple Watch, and reportedly Apple's first foldable iPhone.

Two Versions, Following A Familiar Pattern

Apple looks set to repeat the approach it took with AirPods 4 in 2024, when the standard buds got a companion model with Active Noise Cancellation at a slightly higher price. That ANC version reviewed better at the time, and reports suggest Apple plans to stick with the same two-tier structure for AirPods 5.

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Room For Improvement On Value

Apple's regular AirPods tend to attract far fewer leaks than the Pro line, leaving limited detail on what's actually changing this generation. Still, the AirPods 4 fell short in a few areas worth revisiting. Pricing has been the sticking point, with cheaper competitors managing to pack in noise cancellation and stronger audio quality without charging as much, something that's made the entry-level AirPods a tougher sell compared to how well the pricier Pro models hold up against rivals in their own category.

Fit And Battery Life

Fit reliability is another area worth watching. Semi-open designs like the AirPods have generally struggled to stay secure during high-movement activities such as running, compared to earbuds with in-ear tips, and further refinement here would be a welcome change.

Battery life, meanwhile, was one of the few genuine wins last time around, with the AirPods 4 running longer than Apple had officially promised. Even so, several budget alternatives now regularly stretch past 10 hours on a charge with ANC switched off, leaving Apple some room to catch up.

Audio And Accessibility

Sound quality is another likely area for tweaks. Earlier reviews pointed out that the AirPods 4 tend to smooth over finer audio detail, something that can dull the listening experience on more intricately produced tracks. A more ambitious change would be expanding AirPods functionality for Android users, though most of Apple's ecosystem-specific features remain iPhone-exclusive for now, cross-platform support is something Apple has generally reserved for its Beats lineup instead.

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Overall, 2026 looks set to be a fairly incremental year for AirPods, with the fifth generation expected to bring modest updates rather than a major overhaul, similar to how the AirPods Max 2 played out. The camera-equipped AirPods, meanwhile, remain on track for a 2027 launch instead.

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