iPhone 18 Pro: Is Sept 9 The Day You Can Order Apple's New Phone? What We Know So Far

Apple is reportedly preparing to unveil its next Pro iPhones in September, with Sept. 9 emerging as a possible date for the launch event. While Apple has not confirmed the date, reports suggest an official announcement could come within the next day or two.

Launch, Pre-Orders And Sales

If the event goes ahead as expected at Apple Park, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max would likely open for pre-orders shortly afterwards, followed by retail availability and deliveries about a week later.

Apple's usual schedule would place pre-orders on Friday, Sept. 11. However, the date marks the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. Apple has previously moved an iPhone pre-order date to Saturday when it coincided with a sensitive anniversary, making Sept. 12 a possible alternative this time.

If that timeline holds, retail sales and deliveries could begin on Sept. 18.

None of these dates are confirmed, and Apple has yet to send official invitations for the event.

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Design And Display

Screen sizes are expected to remain unchanged, with the iPhone 18 Pro reportedly featuring a 6.3-inch display and the Pro Max retaining a 6.9-inch panel.

The more noticeable design change could be a smaller Dynamic Island, which is reportedly being reduced by as much as 35%. The change could free up more usable screen space without requiring Apple to increase the size of the display.

Performance And Efficiency Gains

The more significant upgrade could come from Apple's new A20 Pro chip, which is reportedly being built on TSMC's 2nm process.

Early estimates suggest performance gains of up to 15%, along with power efficiency improvements of as much as 30%, although Apple has not confirmed these figures.

Camera And Software

Rather than an entirely redesigned camera system, the iPhone 18 Pro series could gain a variable-aperture main camera. The technology would allow the camera to control the amount of light reaching the sensor, potentially offering greater flexibility across different lighting conditions.

On the software side, the phones are expected to launch with iOS 27, with a greater focus on Apple Intelligence and an enhanced version of Siri.

ALSO READ | iPhone 18 Pro Vs Pro Max: Why Camera Lovers May Be Forced To Buy The Bigger Variant

A Bigger Battery, At Least In China

Another rumour concerns the Chinese variant of the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Tipster Ice Universe has suggested that the model could feature a 5,500mAh battery.

If accurate, the larger battery could also explain reports of a thicker 9mm body and a weight of around 240g for that version.

Much of the information surrounding the iPhone 18 Pro series remains based on leaks and reports rather than Apple's official announcements. Until the company confirms the launch plans, both the September timeline and the expected features should be treated as speculative.

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