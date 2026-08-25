Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Box Office Collection Day 5: Nivin Pauly-Mamitha Baiju Starrer Sees Strong Hold

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit continued its box office journey on Day 5, with the Malayalam film recording steady collections in India. The film remained in theatres across a wide number of shows as it moved through its first week.

Box Office Collection Day 5

On Day 5, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit earned Rs 5.7 crore so far in India from 1,955 shows, recording an overall occupancy of 65%. As per Sacnilk, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 33.45 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 39.13 crore. Final Day 5 figures are awaited.

The Malayalam 2D version recorded 60.22% overall occupancy. Morning shows registered 50.92% occupancy, while afternoon and evening shows recorded 59.58% and 70.17%, respectively.

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Box Office Collection So Far

According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 4.9 crore on Day 1 from 1,507 shows at 58.0% occupancy. Day 2 saw Rs 7.15 crore from 1,803 shows at 74% occupancy.

The film recorded its best day on Day 3, earning Rs 8.8 crore from 1,781 shows at 77% occupancy. On Day 4, it collected Rs 6.9 crore from 1,825 shows with 64% occupancy. Day 5 currently stands at Rs 5.7 crore so far at 65% occupancy, taking the India net total to Rs 33.45 crore.

About Bethlehem Kudumba Unit

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is a Malayalam romantic comedy directed by Girish A D. The film is written by Girish A D and Kiran Josey. Nivin Pauly plays Justin Davis, while Mamitha Baiju plays Ashley. The cast also includes Sangeeth Prathap, Suresh Krishna, Roshan Shanavas, Shyam Mohan, Vinay Forrt, Srinda, Bindu Panicker and Meenakshi Raveendran.

The film follows Justin and his family, with his relationship with Ashley being an important part of the story. His younger brother Joel, along with their friends and relatives, also has key roles. The movie brings together romance, family drama and comedy. It released in theatres on August 21, 2026, during the Onam festive season.

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