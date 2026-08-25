Khalifa Box Office Collection Day 6: Prithviraj Sukumaran Film Sees Muted Earnings

Khalifa: The Ruler continued its theatrical run on Tuesday, with the Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer recording steady occupancy across its shows. The film entered its sixth day after completing its opening weekend and beginning its weekday run.

Day 6 Box Office Collection

Khalifa: The Ruler recorded Rs 89 lakh live from 1,018 shows in India on Day 6 so far with an overall occupancy of 23%. According to Sacnilk's latest tracking, Day 6 has taken the film's India net collection to Rs 13.76 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 16 crore. Final figures for the day are awaited.

For the Malayalam 2D version, overall occupancy stood at 15.35%. Morning shows recorded 10.17% occupancy, followed by 15.42% in the afternoon and 17.75% in the evening, the report stated.

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Khalifa Box Office Collection So Far

Sacnilk data shows that the film began with Rs 5.35 crore on Day 1 from 1,967 shows at 46% occupancy. Day 2 contributed Rs 2.4 crore from 1,441 shows, with occupancy at 32%.

On Day 3, the film earned Rs 2.05 crore through 1,340 shows, recording 31% occupancy. Day 4 saw a slight rise, with Rs 2.10 crore collected from 1,317 shows at 37.0% occupancy.

The film added Rs 97 lakh on Day 5 from 1,245 shows, with 20.0% occupancy. The final figures for Day 6 are yet to be updated.

About Khalifa: The Ruler

Directed by Vysakh and written by Jinu V. Abraham, Khalifa: The Ruler stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. The cast includes Neil Nitin Mukesh, Malavika Sharma, Shammi Thilakan, Indrans, Renji Panicker and Sanju Sivram. The Malayalam film was released in theatres on August 20, 2026, during the Onam festival.

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