Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu OTT Releases This Week: I, Nobody To Anbe Diana — Here's What To Watch

A sci-fi comedy, a tense heist thriller, a hip-hop reality show, and stories about love, ambition and survival make this week's South OTT lineup a varied one. Here's what Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu audiences can add to their watchlist.

Pluto (Saina Play)

This Malayalam sci-fi comedy, directed by Adithya Chandrasekhar, stars Neeraj Madhav, Althaf Salim, Aarsha Chandini Baiju and Aju Varghese. Vicky, a man struggling to find direction in life, meets a helpless alien stranded in a Kerala village. Their unlikely friendship turns into a chaotic adventure when a local criminal decides to capture the alien for profit.

Streaming from August 24

I, Nobody (JioHotstar)

Directed by Nisam Basheer, this Malayalam heist action thriller stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Parvathy Thiruvothu, alongside Hakkim Shajahan, Ashokan and Vijayaraghavan. Rajeevan gets trapped inside a bank during a major robbery and unexpectedly becomes the prime suspect. With his marriage already under strain and his daughter later kidnapped, he must race to uncover the truth and protect his family.

Streaming from August 25

Newton's 3rd Law (ETV Win)

This Telugu crime thriller is directed by Rajesh Karna and stars Sumanth, Jagapathi Babu, Srinivas Avasarala, Trinadh Varma and Ravi Varma. The story unfolds around a tense criminal case, drawing its characters into a web of crime, investigation and unexpected twists.

Streaming from August 27

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Aakali Rajyam (Aha Video)

Directed by Neelagiri Mamilla, this Telugu-Tamil social drama stars Vikas Vasishta, Geet Sayini and Rajesh Khanna. Three friends move to Hyderabad hoping for better opportunities, only to face unemployment, repeated rejection and mounting pressure. Instead of giving up, they turn their shared frustrations into a youth-driven movement—making it a relatable watch for anyone who has faced the struggle of chasing a career.

Streaming from August 28

Kerala Underground (ZEE5)

Hosted by Aathira Rajeev, this Malayalam hip-hop reality show brings together 10 emerging rappers, with artists including Dabzee, MC Couper, Imbachi and Parimal Shais associated with the show. Contestants battle it out through rap performances, personal storytelling and elimination challenges as they compete to become Kerala's ultimate underground champion.

Streaming from August 28

Anbe Diana (SonyLIV)

This Tamil romantic drama stars Pari Elavazhagan and Ramya Ranganathan, with Roja, Chetan and Parithabangal Gopi in key roles. CSK, an athletics coach from a conservative Telugu family in Chennai, has loved his free-spirited Anglo-Indian neighbour Diana since their school days. When she returns his feelings, their romance faces family pressure, cultural differences and long-standing neighbourhood rivalries.

Streaming from August 28

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Part-Timers (JioHotstar)

This Telugu slice-of-life comedy stars Thanuja Puttaswamy and Gnaneswari Kandregula as two roommates with completely opposite personalities. While sharing a home already tests their patience, they decide to chase a common dream of launching a start-up. Financial struggles, rejection and everyday chaos put both their friendship and ambition to the test.

Streaming from August 28

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