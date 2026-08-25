iPhone 18 Pro Launch: Base Model May Get 9% Price Hike Amid Rising Memory Costs

Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 Pro could get a smaller-than-expected price hike when it launches in September, although Apple has yet to announce the event date.

Earlier reports and analyst estimates had put the iPhone 18 Pro's starting price at $1,299-$1,399, citing higher memory, storage and camera costs.

However, a report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests, reported by 9to5mac, that Apple could instead opt for a $100 increase, putting the base iPhone 18 Pro at around $1,199. Meaning the proposed increase would represent roughly a 9% rise.

Under the same pricing strategy, the iPhone 18 Pro Max could reportedly increase from $1,199 to $1,299.

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Why Prices Might Rise

The potential price increase comes as major technology companies face higher costs for memory and storage components. Samsung and Google have reportedly increased prices of their latest smartphones by around $100 amid rising component costs.

Keeping the entry-level Pro model at $1,199 could also allow Apple to remain broadly competitive with rival flagship smartphones while avoiding a sharper increase.

Higher Storage Models Could Cost More

While the base model may see a relatively modest increase, higher-storage configurations could become significantly more expensive. The report suggests that Apple could impose increases of $150 or $200 on models with 512GB, 1TB and higher storage capacities.

This means customers opting for greater storage could face a noticeably higher overall price than those purchasing the entry-level configuration.

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The expected pricing changes reflect the wider pressure on the smartphone industry from rising memory and storage costs, with several major technology companies adjusting their pricing strategies.

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