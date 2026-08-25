Swine Flu Case Count Tops 2,300 In Delhi; ICMR Says Nothing To Panic

Delhi has seen the number of cases of swine flu (H1N1) top 2,300, according to Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh, as cited by NDTV on Tuesday. The Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) Directorate General Dr. Rajiv Bahl stated that there is no cause for panic in spite of the number of cases logged in the national capital.

Bahl stated that the cases were a part of week to week data. He said that the cases were regarding the "usual strain" of H1N1 from 2009 and that it was "nothing new."

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"Now this is no longer swine flu, it's become seasonal flu," Bahl said.

Dr Bahl noted that most H1N1 cases were mild with a few being severe with higher risks and complications. Those demographics deemed vulnerable to swine flu are people older than the age of 65, young children, pregnant women, immune-compromised people.

The doctor mentioned that the infection was particularly vulnerable to the anti-viral medication brand 'Tamiflu' which has the generic name 'oseltamivir'.

He added that citizens need not panic as small mutations have occurred with the virus, which is a common phenomenon.

Dr. Bahl stated that those citizens exhibiting symptoms of the virus required two to three days of rest, as well as observing similar measures to those taken during the Covid pandemic to avoid the spread of the infection.

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He advised those affected to maintain social distancing and direct contact, washing their hands, not touching their face and covering it whenever they sneeze or cough as it is transmitted in droplet form.

He stated that antibiotics don't "really work" for such diseases and that anti-viral medication works only in severe cases.

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