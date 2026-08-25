US Military Plane Lands In Moscow; Kremlin Says Not Aware

A US Air Force transport aircraft landed at Moscow's Vnukovo airport on Tuesday, according to flight-tracking website Flightradar24. However, the Kremlin said it had no information about the aircraft or its arrival.

The aircraft was shown on Flightradar24 as having landed at the airport near the Russian capital. According to Reuters, the large Boeing Globemaster with the ​U.S. registered tail number 07-7181 had flown direct from Riga, in Latvia, and landed in Moscow at around 0700 GMT.

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Asked about the reported arrival, the Kremlin said on Tuesday that it had no information regarding the US military transport plane that had landed at Vnukovo earlier in the day. The circumstances surrounding the aircraft's arrival were not immediately clear.

The report comes amid continued close attention to US-Russia relations and movements involving military and government aircraft. Neither the Kremlin nor the US side, in the information provided, has offered further details about the purpose of the flight or who was on board.

Flightradar24's tracking data showed the US Air Force aircraft at Vnukovo airport, but the Kremlin's response indicates that Russian authorities had not provided any official confirmation or explanation for its presence. T

he Kremlin said it was not aware of the aircraft's arrival, leaving the reason for the US military plane's landing in Moscow unclear.

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The aircraft had arrived in Riga on August 23 from the U.S. Camp Springs ​airbase near ​Washington DC, data ​from Flightradar24 showed.

The last ‌direct flight of a U.S. registered jet to Russia from Europe took place in January this year, carrying special envoys Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner for peace talks with ‌Vladimir Putin on Ukraine.

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