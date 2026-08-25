800% In 5 Years: Why This Small-Cap Stock Is Down Nearly 20% This Year Despite Strong Q1 Growth

Magnus Steel and Infra Ltd shares have delivered close to an 800% return over the past five years, rising to Rs 29.2 from much lower levels. However, in this calendar year, the stock has lost 19.65% so far, defying the long-term gains.

Significant improvement in financial performance and fresh order wins have been the primary driving forces behind this staggering performance of the stock. The company also proposed a rights issue of up to Rs 40 crore are also shaping its growth plans.

Revenue, Profit Rise Sharply

Magnus Steel and Infra reported revenue from operations of Rs 7.30 crore for the quarter ended June 2026, compared with Rs 1.95 crore in the same quarter last year. This represents a growth of around 274%.

Net profit rose to Rs 2.41 crore from Rs 40.83 lakh in the corresponding quarter last fiscal year. Earnings per share climbed to Rs 7.13 from Rs 1.21.

For the entire FY26, the company had reported revenue of Rs 22.58 crore and net profit of Rs 4.51 crore. Therefore, the revenue generated during the June quarter was already around one-third of the full-year FY26 figure.

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Tata Motors Projects Add Order Visibility

Magnus has expanded into the automotive infrastructure supply chain after being empanelled as an approved steel supplier for Tata Motors' upcoming manufacturing facilities in Gujarat and Maharashtra. Supplies are being made through project contractor RIECO Industries.

The company said it executed orders worth around Rs 8.50 crore, covering approximately 1,200 tonnes, during March-April 2026. It has also disclosed an additional pipeline of around Rs 24 crore, taking the estimated order book from this engagement to Rs 32.50 crore.

However, the Rs 24 crore pipeline is dependent on project progress and is not guaranteed to materialise in full. The company has also said profitability will depend on steel procurement costs and margin realisation.

In June, the company additionally disclosed Rs 1.12 crore in brokerage and commission income, excluding GST, from facilitating a Rs 60 crore transaction. It said the move adds another income stream beyond its steel and infrastructure business.

With a nearly 800% five-year return, strong June quarter growth and a growing order pipeline, Magnus has delivered substantial gains over the long term. However, the decline of 19.65% in 2026 perhaps shows that the stock's recent performance has weakened in the recent times, despite the improvement in business and earnings.

Fundraising Via Rights Issue

Magnus is also seeking to raise Rs 40 crore through a rights issue; however, the same has been postponed for now, as the in-principle approval from the stock exchange is yet to be received by the company.

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